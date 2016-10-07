Trojans take home title at Chester band festival

WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington High School “Spirit of Worthington” marching band, under the direction of Jon Loy, swept the parade awards Friday at the Chester, S.D., Lakes Area Festival of Bands.

The Trojans won the Class 2A parade title, as well as the People’s Choice Award, and the band was named overall Parade Grand Champion. In all, 30 bands competed

Additionally, the Trojans were singled out for Outstanding Drumline, Outstanding Color Guard and Outstanding Winds.

They compete again today at the River City Band Festival in Chamberlain, S.D.