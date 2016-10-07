WORTHINGTON -- Minnesota West Community and Technical College (MWCTC) has never had on-campus housing at its Worthington location -- a major issue for many prospective students.

As a lack of student housing continues to be a problem, MWCTC is looking for a solution. In August, the school submitted a request for proposals (RFP), seeking applications from developers to receive a grant of up to $500,000 to build student housing on the Worthington campus.

The goal is build between 100-125 beds on campus to be completed and ready by the fall 2018 term. The exact location of the housing has not been determined. Any private developer, housing agency or nonprofit organization can submit a proposal before the Nov. 1 deadline.

During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers appropriated $500,000 to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to be used on a grant for a housing project. In July, Minnesota State Colleges and Universities entered an agreement with the agency to award the grant.

The Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership (SWMHP) is partnering with the Minnesota West Foundation to submit a potential concept for a project. Lisa Graphenteen, chief operating officer at the SWMHP, said the non-profit organization hopes to built a 31-unit project with 124 beds, but noted that there were not many specifics as of yet because MWCTC still has until Dec. 1 to select a developer.

“We are very early in conceptual stages,” Graphenteen said. “We don't even know if we’ll be selected.”

Graphenteen will be at Monday’s Worthington City Council meeting to make a request to the city to see if it would be a financial participant in the student housing project.

City Administrator Steve Robinson said the SWMHP is requesting that the city be a gap lender, one of the lenders who could provide funding over the maximum a bank would allow. He noted that if the city agreed to commit funds to the development of student housing, it would go to whoever MWCTC selects to work on the project -- not necessarily the SWMHP.

“The funds would be appropriate for any qualified group who submitted a proposal only for this specific on-campus housing project,” Robinson said.

A lack of student housing stifles the growth of MWCTC every year. Interim Dean Dan Roos said he has seen too many students shy away from enrolling at the college because they couldn’t find housing.

“Our coaches tell students when they recruit them that before they come here, make sure they have housing secured,” Roos said. “Sometimes the recruits give up and say ‘I can't find a place to live there, so I’m not going to go.’”

Roos said students commute all the way from areas like Sioux Falls, S.D., Slayton and Mountain Lake when they can’t find housing, making college life much more of a hassle.

On-campus housing would solve this issue, as well as provide extra amenities to students, according to Graphenteen.

“By putting housing there, it has added benefits in creating this student life environment that really doesn’t exist right now,” Graphenteen said. “There’s accessible housing located right on campus, and they have all the other students they can hang out with and form study groups.”

Graphenteen said not only students, but the community, could see a positive impact from the development.

“You can't deny it would have some added benefits in alleviating housing shortages we know exist in the community,” she said. “If we don’t build this project, those 100-125 students are going to have to find housing elsewhere in the community; that means they are taking up units others could be accessing.”

Roos agreed that extra student housing would allow the city to grow.

“If we can get housing on our campus, that's gonna take some of the pressure off the rest of the city for finding housing, for workers who want to come here and work at JBS or any of the major employers,” Roos said.

Roos referenced a study done a few years ago that found Worthington needed 500 additional housing units by 2020 to accommodate growth.

“We’re not even close to that goal,” Roos said. “This is a citywide problem; we’re just a part of it.”