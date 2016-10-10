Though the hurricane that swept through the tiny island nation of Haiti this past week left more than 300 people dead, several times that number injured and tens of thousands displaced from their homes, former Detroit Lakes resident Miquette Denie McMahon is not among them.

“I am fine,” she said in a Thursday, Oct. 6, telephone interview. “I’m in Port-au-Prince (Haiti’s capital), in my office. Not much has happened here. It’s pretty safe.”

People living in southern Haiti, however, were not as lucky, McMahon added.

“In the southern part of the country, there is a town called Jeremie,” she said, noting that the community has been a tourist hot spot. “Ninety-nine percent of the homes there are completely destroyed – that’s like the whole town.

“Another town that’s in the south, Port Salut, has substantial damage,” she added. “There’s a beautiful hotel there, Dan’s Creek… I used to live in that city, and I used to go to that place all the time, I knew the owners. It was such a beautiful hotel – it’s completely destroyed. It breaks my heart just to look at the pictures.”

Another southern community devastated by Hurricane Matthew is Les Cayes, where pretty much all the homes are missing roofs, McMahon said.

So far, the death toll has climbed to 300 people, and about 300,000 more have been displaced – but McMahon says she still expects those number to rise somewhat.

“The farmers are suffering as well, because they’ve lost all their livelihood,” she said. “The hurricane is gone, but its consequences will be felt for years to come. I truly believe this hurricane has put Haiti back 50 years. I don’t know how we’re going to recover, if we ever do. It’s a very grim situation here.”

McMahon, who is the founder of the nonprofit educational organization, TeacHaiti, says that for her, this latest disaster has once again driven home the need for educating Haiti’s children.

“It validates what TeacHaiti is doing,” she said. “The people who are victims here are mostly poor people, because they don’t have a good, sound home. They live in small houses that are fairly easy to be shaken by wind and water. That’s all because of poverty, and that’s where education can make such a difference.

“Because I had a good education I’m able to work and have a decent place to live that’s structurally sound,” she said. “Unless we can educate our people, these disasters will always have a significant impact on the country.”

But organizations like TeacHaiti can have a huge impact on that, said McMahon.

“It’s amazing how little money it takes to educate someone,” she added. “That’s why I’m so glad TeacHaiti is doing the work it’s doing. It’s truly making a difference.”

McMahon was planning to fly into Fargo this weekend, to accept an award from her alma mater, Concordia College. She is one of two recipients of the 2016 Sent Forth Award, which recognizes service to Concordia’s mission by young alumni. As of Friday morning, however, her arrival was still in doubt: Hurricane Michael has moved on from Haiti, to the Bahamas, and now to Florida – which is where her flight from Haiti must land before she gets on board the connecting flight to Fargo.

“I’ve been trying to get a flight out since Tuesday,” she said, noting that she’s had two flights canceled so far, but hoped that the one she was most recently booked on, for Saturday morning, would take off as scheduled.

If it does, she added, “I’m going to be at First Lutheran (in Detroit Lakes) for both the 8:30 and 10 a.m. services. I’ll be speaking about the hurricane.”

As of Friday morning, damages were still being assessed, but McMahon said any help that people could give would be much appreciated.

“As of right now we can’t do anything,” she added. “We have no funds. But some of our (TeacHaiti) supporters have contacted me already, and we are hoping some help will come soon so we can start getting assistance to those who are in need. The hardest thing for me right now is seeing the families with children, the babies who have no place to stay. Some are using the (TeacHaiti) school as a shelter right now, but school is resuming on Monday, and they’ll have to leave. Where do they go after that? They’re on their own.”

McMahon would like to raise enough funds to at least put new roofs on the homes of some TeacHaiti families so they can “get back in their homes and try to move on, to see what the future has for them.”

For more information on how to help, please visit the TeacHaiti website at www.teachaiti.org.