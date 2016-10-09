WHS band cleans up in Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. -- Under sunny skies, the 170-member “Spirit of Worthington” Trojan marching band competed Saturday at the 17th annual River City Band Festival in Chamberlain and returned home as victors.

The Worthington High School (WHS) marching ensemble earned first place in both parade and field competition, notching ratings of 95.6 points in parade and 86.9 in field (season-high scores for the band). With the highest overall scores for the day, they claimed the Parade Sweepstakes and Field Sweepstakes prizes.