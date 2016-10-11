WORTHINGTON -- The last scheduled public hearing on the District 518 bond referendum was hosted Tuesday night in the Worthington High School band room.

Stephen Schnieder, chair of the District 518 Board of Education, started the meeting by explaining some of the key components of the referendum. He presented a chart that showed projections of future enrollment growth in the district, adding that the addition of about 800 students is expected in the next 10 years.

“We are at enrollment capacity in all our buildings and also the projections show that we are going to continue with a steady growth,” Schnieder said. “This is based on kids on the community who have been already born and housing projections.”

Residents began to ask questions when Schnieder stated the overall referendum amount of $79 million.

According to the Proposal for Review and Comment submitted Aug. 2 to the Minnesota Department of Education, an agricultural non-homestead valued at $12,000 will see an increase of $25.95 per acre. For a residential home valued at $125,000, the tax increase for the year would be $213.91.

Merle Elsing, a local farmer, asked if the tax increase amount shown on the district’s website includes both the principal cost and interest.

“The numbers are a little deceiving,” Elsing said. “Because when I purchase something, I look at the final cost involved.”

Schnieder explained that the interest is included in the annual payments calculated in the website.

“The $79 million is the amount that we are borrowing and when you pay that amount down, that will include paying for the principal and the interest,” Schnieder said.

Elsing spoke of how his taxes will increase if the referendum passes, as well as on what he expects the impact of higher taxes will be for the whole community.

“My taxes will double when this goes through,” Elsing said. “Those $123 million (bond amount, plus interest) is going to affect farmers and business owners, homeowners. It's going to affect churches, grocery stores. … It is going to affect everybody.”

Schnieder said the district has started discussing its potential courses of action should the referendum not pass.

“Ultimately, I think people need to keep in mind the problem is not going to go away,” Schnieder said. “We don’t really look at a plan ‘C’ at this point, and plan ‘B’ is to react to what happens and manage it until the time comes when we have the facility space available.

“It is going to happen. It’s a question of when, and it’s a question of how far in the future and how much more is going to cost because it didn’t get done now.”

Amy Oberloh, a district parent, seemed disappointed when nobody raised their hands after she asked how many people had attended recent open houses hosted by District 518.

“I want to ask how many of you went to the schools for the open houses? Did anybody actually went and look?” Oberloh inquired.

Oberloh said residents have to realize the importance of education in the futures of both kids and the entire community.

“We have good people in this district,” Oberloh said. “We have people from all different nationalities; we have to think about the kids here. We cannot cram 30 kids into a classroom and have the education our kids deserve. It’s as simple as that.”

Jerry Perkins, a local farmer, said the school board should remind residents more often about the good things the referendum is going to bring to taxpayers.

“What are the benefits going to be for the community?” Perkins asked. “We have to realize that we have some good demographics over here and a lot of these students are from those demographics, and I think the population that has come here are real assets.”

Schnieder said the district welcomes every student while aiming to provide the best education for all kids and help them being better people, which in the long run will benefit the community.

“The students that we get, we don’t get to pick them ... by nationality or by their physical or mental abilities, we get everybody,” Schnieder said. “They are all in our schools ... and our hope is to help them be better people.”