FCCLA hosts regional meeting at WHS

An FCCLA state representative talks with new members of the organization during a Wednesday morning roundtable activity. (Martina Baca/Daily Globe)

Tammy Borman, FCCLA advisor at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton schools who helped direct Wednesday's meeting, said FCCLA is a student organization open to students in fifth through 12th grades. It aims to help members to develop a set of leadership skills that will be beneficial in their future. Additionally, students will develop creative and critical thinking through the organization’s activities.

Borman added that the program is connected to the family consumer science program found in schools.

“The main goal is really to prepare students for their future, so they are going to be active and productive members in their families and communities,” Borman said.

Borman said students from Worthington, Fulda,Tracy, New Ulm, Lake Crystal Memorial, and Minneota schools attended Wednesday’s to meeting. She explained the event aimed to inform new and younger members about FCCLA and all the opportunities they have within the organization. Members also had the chance to meet other FCCLA students and learn about their roles.

“Today, their goal is to teach newer or younger members about the organization and help them to start develop some leadership skills,” she said. “It is also an opportunity for students to start building the network that they will have with other students in FCCLA and learning what other schools are doing.”

Borman said students were to spend most of Wednesday morning learning from state representatives, but would also play games and participate in a mixer to facilitate the communication between older and newer members.

“They will have a number of sessions called roundtables, and students who have been serving in leadership positions at the regional state level have created trainings for the new students,” Borman said.

She said roundtables are a great method to introduce FCCLA to new students.

“The full rally is one of the best ways for members to get excited about FCCLA and get motivated, because if students hear something from their peers, that gets them excited,” Borman said. “Also, hearing what other schools are doing is a good motivational tool for them.”

Berenice Ramos, a Worthington freshman, said she recently became part of FCCLA and is excited about being part of an organization that is going to help her reach her career goals.

Even though Ramos is just a freshman, she already knows she wants to pursue a career in architecture. She mentioned some of the skills she hopes to acquire in the program.

“I think FCCLA is going to teach me how to talk to and persuade different people,” Ramos said. “It is also going to help me being more creative.”

Borman said one of the many skills students will learn is development of people skills -- and that often times younger generations forget its importance.

“Kids are so connected in today's society with social media and technology, but most of them don't even know those people face to face,” Borman said. “It's important that they realize that face to face opportunity to meet and speak with other students is very important.”