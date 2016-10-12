Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Jackson hosts a groundbreaking Wednesday for a new powerline technician training facility. Those taking up shovels are (from left) Jim Liepold, Luke Smith, Rodney Salonek, District 22 Sen. Bill Weber, Campus Dean Dennis Hampel, Brian Binnebose, Doug Schuett, Gary Hay, Minnesota West President Terry Gaalswyk and Lori Voss.

JACKSON -- Accompanied by seven golden shovels, students, faculty and administrators at the Minnesota West Community and Technical College Jackson campus converged Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the school’s new powerline technician training facility.

The facility -- being constructed by Salonek Concrete & Construction Inc. -- is estimated to be finished by June 1, 2017.

Powerline technician students have had to do their training outside since the program was first offered at the Jackson campus in 1966. The new facility is indoors, which means students can use it at any time of the year.

Second-year powerline student Luke Smith will have his diploma by the time June rolls around, but he spoke to the crowd at the ceremony about the advantages the new facility would offer.

“The new building will provide a much larger work area, where students can perfect their trade,” Smith said. “This means more hands-on training for every powerline student.”

Smith also said the building will have storage so students don’t have to lug their equipment around in their vehicles, and will also contain resources to solve mechanical problems.

Students who graduate from the school’s powerline technician program generally work for electric companies installing and maintaining underground and overhead power lines. The Jackson campus has long been known for helping create electricians and power linemen.

Minnesota West President Terry Gaalswyk said the groundbreaking marked the second major investment made toward the Jackson campus in the last two years. Last October, AGCO and other companies -- along with the Southwest Initiative Foundation -- helped open a Weld-ology Lab on the school campus.

“I think this is a prime example of community colleges responding to the realities of the opportunities that we see in southwest Minnesota,” Gaalswyk said.

In order to build this facility, the school had to demolish the existing building, which was built in 1965.

Campus Dean Dennis Hampel said the building was constructed to provide technical training space for several programs that are no longer offered at the school. He also said it had issues with handicap accessibility.

“In other words, the building was no longer functional in today's academic environment,” Hampel said.

The project, which costs just over $2.55 million, was funded by the State Legislature’s 2015 bonding bill.

District 22 Sen. Bill Weber, R-Luverne, stressed just how important bonding bills are for rural communities in the state.

“This points to the importance of the bonding process here in Minnesota,” Weber said. “It also points to the frustration we in southwest Minnesota felt when this year’s bonding bill fell by the wayside due to the actions of a few people up in the metro area.”

Weber also gave words of encouragement to MWCTC students.

“There are so many opportunities out here in terms of meaningful and good quality careers that will offer people an opp for a good livelihood,” he said. “We need to make sure we have the facilities and the programs available to give you the necessary education you need and that you can take with you the skillsets that you earned here.”