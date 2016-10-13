WHS, WMS choirs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday

With the choirs of Worthington High School (WHS) and Worthington Middle School (WMS) combining forces, the WHS gymnasium will ring with the sound of young voices.

“The folk music tradition is prominent in a variety of cultures, with stories tending to be passed on in the form of music, so we thought this would be a cool way to start off the singing year,” said Kerry Johnson, WHS director of choral activities.

Johnson’s 80-voice Concert Choir will present two a cappella numbers -- a Brazilian folk song titled “Muié Rendéra” and an American folk blues tune, “Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie.”

“The Brazilian piece was featured in the closing ceremony of the August Olympics, so there’s some contemporary relevance to including that,” noted Johnson.

“’Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie,’ was written by Huddie Ledbetter, who later became known as Lead Belly, and it represents the Delta Blues tradition,” she explained.

“It’s one of the earliest documented folk blues songs and relates how Ledbetter’s uncle, who was working in the fields, called to his wife for water but thought she didn’t hear him.”

The WHS Trojan Choir, numbering 54 mostly underclass vocalists, will perform the Korean folk song “Ahrirang” and a rousing version of “Old Dan Tucker,” fancied up with some accompanying fiddle twangs.

“It’s been fun to explore the stories behind the songs, and talk about their origins, with the students,” assured Johnson.

“We’ve also looked at how the American folk tradition sometimes incorporates tall tales, and observed how the Korean folk song is based on the pentatonic scale rather than the more common eight-note scale.”

Anderson has 85 sixth-graders slated to sing “The Fox” (its earliest forms date to the 15th century) and a version of the similarly ancient Scottish tune “The Water is Wide,” which in this instance is coupled with the aforementioned American folk song “Bring Me Little Water, Sylvie.”

Additionally, 99-seventh graders will deliver the Appalachian fiddle song “Cripple Creek” and the haunting “All the Pretty Little Horses.”

“And I have 84 eighth-graders who will sing the traditional ‘900 Miles’ as well as a Ghanaian folk song called ‘Pete Pete,’ which is about a mother calling her son in for supper,” related Anderson.

“The choirs have been working hard, and even though we’ve had less rehearsal time with a later start to the school year, everybody’s looking forward to Monday night.”

The fall concert of the WHS/WMS choirs, ”Songs My Mother Taught Me,” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Worthington High School gymnasium. The concert is open to the public; there is an admission fee, and ISD 518 activity passes will be honored. All ISD 518 students may attend free of charge when presenting their student IDs.