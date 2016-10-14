Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Daily Globe
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Meet the royalty
Meet the veterans
Prayer service is Sunday at St. Mary’s School
Trump, Clinton differences on rural policies evident with stances on federal regulations
Xcel plans to go 60 percent green energy
More Topics
agriculture
business
crime
education
politics
sports
Headlines
DNR: Pheasants run to farm fields — but not for just crops
College volleyball: Minnesota West loses in three
College football: Minnesota West finishes season at home
Prep football: Rebels bring it all
Prep volleyball roundup: Trojans give Marshall a tough test
More Topics
college
pro
minnesota west
whs
prep
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
DIstrict 518 getting students ready for college, careers
Column: There’s something depressingly familiar here
Column: The religious right makes a deal with the devil
Minnesota GOP ready for health care reform
Letter: New facilities not necessary for District 518
More Topics
columns
editorials
letters
obituaries
Headlines
James "Jim" F. Jeans
Burton Levine
Louise Carol Zahorsky
Glenna Margaret Miller
Dale Mann
lifestyles
Headlines
A heart for kids: Native Spanish speaker joins ranks of staff child protection worker
Column: Take me out to the ballgame -- and glimpses of greatness
Disheveled Theologian: Serendipitous scripture
Looking Back: 1966 -- New building going up at Oxford-McMillan intersection
Irish vocal duo to perform Sunday in Worthington
More Topics
food
health
out and about
people
religion
reminiscing
travel
milestones
Headlines
Hanson-Hoff engagement
DeGroot-Tripp engagement
Lonneman 80th birthday
Onken 90th birthday
Vollk 80th birthday
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
weddings
data
Headlines
Data: Oct. 15, 2016
Data: Oct. 14, 2016
Data: Oct. 13, 2016
Data: Oct. 12, 2016
Data: Oct. 11, 2016
More Topics
police
courts
notices
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Meet the veterans
Posted
Today at 9:58 p.m.
Gerhard Quiring of Mountain Lake (left) and Bill Knigge of Worthington, both U.St Army veterans of the mid-1960s, speak to Worthington Middle School students Friday about their service and how freedom is not free. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)
Explore related topics:
News
education
news
Education
WMS
worthington
veterans
Advertisement
randomness