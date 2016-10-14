Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Meet the veterans

    Posted Today at 9:58 p.m.
    Gerhard Quiring of Mountain Lake (left) and Bill Knigge of Worthington, both U.St Army veterans of the mid-1960s, speak to Worthington Middle School students Friday about their service and how freedom is not free. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)
    Explore related topics:NewseducationnewsEducationWMSworthingtonveterans
    Advertisement
    randomness