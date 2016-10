Minnesota West Homecoming 2016 royalty announced Thursday evening are (from left) Freshman Prince Andrew Sorensen, Sophomore King Jose Olvera, Sophomore Queen Tanner Gunnink and Freshman Princess Andrea Hinkeldey. Minnesota West's homecoming football game vs. Fon du Lac will kick off at 11:a.m. today, and a Pork Chop Supper at the Elks Lodge will be from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight. (Special to the Daily Globe)