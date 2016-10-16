Here are a few frequently asked questions -- and answers:

What are we voting for?

The proposed new high school facility is expected to accommodate a capacity of 1,100 students.

It is currently planned at 216,036 total square feet, and would to be constructed on a district-owned site of more than 140 acres just south of the existing middle school facility.

The current high school becomes a grade 6-8 middle school. The current middle school becomes a grade 3-5 intermediate school, and Prairie Elementary becomes grades pre-K through 2 and Community Education. Use of the West Learning Center facility will be discontinued.

What's in it?

The facility will include:

More than 26 classrooms

Seven science labs /classrooms

Four industrial tech labs / shops /ag

Three music /band /choir rooms

Three art labs

Two family and consumer science labs

Business classrooms /labs

Special education rooms

Full-size gym courts

Walking track

Wrestling /fitness rooms

Media common

TV studio

Student commons / cafeteria

Administrative offices

Support rooms

Where is all the money going exactly?

New High School $59,600,000

Site Development $ 3,000,000

Multi-Purpose Stadium $ 7,200,000

Existing. Building Conversions $ 1,800,000

New ALC Space $ 4,000,000

FF&E, Technology, & Security $ 3,400,000

Total: $79,000,000. ( $123,754,973 is total sum with interest over 25 years)

So why do we need more space anyway? Graduating class sizes were actually much bigger years ago.

According to District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard, education has changed from when District 518 had large classes in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“One thing that exists now compared to then is that special education was mandated to have students in the least restrictive environment and that programming takes up almost 20 percent of classroom space that was used years ago.” Landgaard said.

He explained that the Minnesota Department of Education square footage requirements have doubled.

“Years ago, the space guidance was six to eight square feet per person, and now it is 15 square feet per person,” Landgaard said.

In addition, he said the district offers additional resources that take up space, such as computer labs, EL classes and many electives that support students education.

Likewise, classes were probably crowded back then, as there were approximately 850 to 900 students in the high school building with three grades. Currently, there are four grades at the high school with a total of approximately 950 to 1,000 students expected in the future.

Why does this project cost so much? Can't we spend less money and still meet district needs?

Landgaard said the project costs are estimates based on the current construction costs and bids received by other entities around the state.

“The cost for the 216,000-square-foot high school is based on those estimates along with all the infrastructure cost (moving dirt, utilities installation, parking lots, etc.),” Landgaard said. “If the district only did small additions and other changes to meet the current needs, it does not address the future growth that is predicted and only kicks the can down the road.”

Why can't we expand facilities we already have? Can't we just build on to Prairie Elementary, for example, or another building?

According to Landgaard, these buildings could be added onto, but many factors play a role in the decision -- such as green space at the high school, cafeteria, labs and other auxiliary services.

“An additions approach is estimated at $61 million versus the current proposal of $79 million,” Landgaard said. “In the long term, the new high school presents a better solution than an additions approach.”

What will the board do if the referendum fails?

The board has not made any decisions on what will be done to address the continued enrollment growth. These needs are not going to go away, as indicated by the enrollment projections and study.

“If the board chooses to go back to the community to ask for support on the same or a similar building proposal the costs (most estimates are that it will increase from 1.5 percent to 3 percent a year or $1.25 million to $2.5 million per year) will almost certainly be higher.”

Other potential options for the board to discuss are:

Increasing the number of students per classroom.

The elimination of elective course offerings and programs to find space to house students -- music, arts, agriculture, family and consumer science (FACS), advanced placement (AP) classes, etc.

Elimination of additional support programs that may include extra-curricular offerings.