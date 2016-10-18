District looking ahead in event of ‘no’ vote

District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard presented scenarios the board will likely need to consider in the event the referendum fails Nov. 8. A document with potential alternatives was sent to each board member for revision.

“This is really like a brainstorming,” Landgaard said. “Nothing has been identified as a priority in the document, and nothing at this point has been determined. Ultimately, the hope is that we don’t even have to address this, but at this point it's really trying to cover all the potential options that we need to consider if the referendum would fail, so at that point we would need to build a plan “B” of where we would go.”

Some of the items included in the list are:

Increasing the number of students per classroom.

Elimination of elective course offerings and programs to find space to house students at all levels -- elementary, middle school, high school and other educational programs.

Elimination of additional support programs that may include extracurricular offerings.

Identifying temporary classroom space in the district, such as buildings that could house a grade or program. The board is unsure if any of the temporary space in the district could meet the accessibility code requirements of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) without additional capital expense.

Split scheduling. Some students would start early in the morning and end the day around 1 p.m., while others start around noon and end the day around 6 p.m.

Year-round scheduling; students would have a rotating schedule throughout the year.

Board Chair Stephen Schnieder said some of these measures have already been put in place by the district, such as the increased class sizes and the use of alternative spaces.

“I don't think any of the options are good options for us, but we did list a lot of things in there that they may not necessarily end up being done,” he said. “They are things we want to consider as we move forward.”

Board member Linden Olson said the list is not intended to be all-inclusive.

Additionally, Landgaard encouraged board members to be ready to answer questions from the community about the bond referendum. He explained some important issues they have to keep in mind.

Landgaard explained that the lack of district facilities space is a result of educational changes over the years. He said one education component that wasn't a factor in the past is special education, which takes up almost 20 percent of classroom space. Landgaard added that an MDE square-feet requirement was once six to eight square feet per person; it’s now 15 square feet per person.

“Education has changed and that is one of the reasons for our lack of space,” Landgaard said.

Landgaard also noted that the district conducted an analysis of the cost of repairing Trojan Field.

“Right now we use it for varsity-level competition, but it's potentially not at the level it should be,” Landgaard said. “If you do it with a grass turf approach, we are talking about an estimate of $3.8 million, and if you put turf on it goes up to $4.4 million.”

Two new hirings approved

In a separate matter Tuesday, the board also approved the hiring of two new positions -- a psychologist and a social worker. Part of the expenses of these positions will be covered by a six-year grant.

Landgaard said the psychologist will be working at the elementary, middle and high schools. The social worker will only be working with the ALC students. He explained the grant will pay 50 percent of the first four years and one third of the last two years.

Deb Stoll, special education director at District 518, acknowledged the great need for these two positions -- even at the elementary level.

“In addition to the psych support that we need for our assessments in the district, we also looked at the data as far as students that are having mental health concerns,” Stoll said. “One of the components of that new position would be risk assessments for the kids with mental health concerns so intense that we need to intervene in some way, so the grant has a list of the mental helath pieces that would support students at all levels.”

As another item of discussion, Worthington High School Principal Josh Noble presented the vision and the goals for preparing students for college and career readiness by meeting the social, emotional and academic needs of every individual.

“One thing we did at the high school is how we can create a goal specifically around college and career readiness,” Noble said.

Noble said that in the past, only freshmen were taking career classes in which students had the opportunity to discover their career interests, build their resumes and develop interview skills. He added that there were only two advisory teachers helping older students with these kinds of needs.

Noble said the goal this year is to train advisory teachers to do some of these trainings on Friday mornings.

“What we have done this year is to build in our advisory class, working with goal setting, study skills, course selection, different college knowledge and financial literacy,” Noble said. “What we are really trying to do is divide that work between all our teachers.”

Mitzi Guizar was approved by the board to be the second student school board representative. Guizar is very involved in the school, and she said she is excited to be a bridge of communication between the students and the board.

The board approved the out-of-state travel requested by high school band director Jon Loy. He will be traveling to a band conference in Chicago, Ill., during the first week of December.

Additional items discussed