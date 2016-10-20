Suit against Fulda school district is dismissed

The lawsuit was brought forth by Dayton and Kayla Westra, parents of a Fulda High School student enrolled in Post Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) classes. A policy adopted in July by the district’s school board prevented students enrolled in such classes from being in the school when they weren’t taking Fulda High School classes.

The Westras claimed the school district violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution by denying their child public education. It also claimed the district put their child at risk.

“Every day, the district puts my daughter at risk by forcing her to leave the premises,” Westra said in a statement. “She must drive or walk to a place of refuge because she is expelled from the public school building. As I have stated repeatedly, you do not have my permission to force my daughter from the public school building during the school day.”

The lawsuit was dismissed Tuesday by Minnesota Court of Appeals Chief Judge Edward J. Cleary because it was not reviewable by the court. The statement said that in order to be reviewed, the school board decision must be quasi-judicial. Quasi-judicial decisions specifically affect the rights of an individual.

The court ruled the school board decision was a quasi-legislative act — rather than a quasi-judicial one — as it affects the rights of PSEO students generally. As is such, it cannot be reviewed by the court, as courts of law can only review controversies that affect individual rights.

ISD 505 gave the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“Recently, an appeal was filed with the Minnesota Court of Appeals relating to a policy adopted in July by the School Board of Independent School District No. 505, Fulda. The policy clarifies and sets parameters for students not enrolled fulltime with the District due to their enrollment in Post-Secondary Enrollment Option courses. The purpose of the policy is multifold, but is geared toward eliminating distractions and other issues in school and using resources for the benefit of the District’s student body as a whole, rather than a few students. In particular, the District sought to ease the pressure put on District resources, such as supervision during non-instructional time and library and computer access, caused by students being present in the school for several periods when they are not enrolled in District courses. The District needed to act to address these issue before they could cause a long-term detrimental impact on the District’s students and employees.

“The case filed with the Court of Appeals sought to challenge the application of a provision in this policy that requires students enrolled in PSEO to leave the school building when not enrolled in District-run courses during the school day. This week, the court dismissed this challenge as improper. The District is pleased by this decision and hopes that it puts this issue to rest, ending the needless diversion of funds to defend against this unfounded challenge to the policy. The District has acted lawfully and prudently in safeguarding finite resources and the school’s learning environment for the benefit of the entire school community. With this decision by the court, the District looks forward to working cooperatively with all students, families, and community members in pursuit of the best interests of the student body as a whole.”