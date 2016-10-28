As it stands now, restaurants, bars and other venues with on-sale liquor licenses can serve beer and wine on Sundays, but not liquor. Minnesota State Statute (340A.504) says a city may issue Sunday liquor licenses only if authorized to do so by the voters of the city voting on the question at a general or special election.

The Municipal Liquor Store will not be affected by this measure — by state law, the liquor store cannot operate Sundays.

Ground Round General Manager Bob Rieckhoff helped lead the campaign to get the question on the ballot with a petition of 673 signatures. He said he restricting liquor sales at restaurants and bars potentially hurts Worthington’s appeal.

“If people come to Worthington and they’ve not been here before and they find out on a Sunday they can’t have a bloody mary or a margarita, I would venture to say they would go somewhere else where they can get their drink of choice,” Rieckhoff said.

Many neighboring communities allow venues to sell liquor on Sundays, including Adrian, Dundee, Fulda, Heron Lake, Jackson, Lakefield, Okabena, Round Lake, Slayton and Windom.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darlene Macklin said Worthington should join the list, arguing that lifting sunday liquor restrictions would help the city economy.

“This will allow our local establishments to compete with other communities that no longer operate from regulations that were passed years ago,” Macklin said. “This will be a plus for the Worthington business climate, keeping spending in our community rather than let it go out of town.”

Worthington had its first Sunday liquor vote in 1984 — when it was defeated by 48 votes. In 2004, the margin was much larger with 2,636 no votes to 1,837 yes.

In 2004, the last time the city voted on the issue, pastors of the Worthington Ministerial Association sent a letter to the Daily Globe against the measure, saying, “We believe the proposal to grant licenses to restaurants, clubs, bowling centers and hotels for the sale of intoxicating liquor at retail on Sundays will significantly detract from the sanctity and joy of the Lord’s Day in Worthington.”

This time around, the Daily Globe has not yet received any letters in opposition.

Rev. Daren Flinck, pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Worthington, said that although he opposed Sunday liquor, it wasn’t his place to be advocating against such an issue.

“We strive to deal with matters of faith and social consciousness,” Flinck said. “By that measure, it makes it hard to have a position on this issue. If I had to say, I probably would not be in favor, but if it passes, we will keep keeping on. We respect the voter’s decision, whatever it may be.”

In 2014, many communities voted to do away with Sunday liquor restrictions, including the city of Butterfield, which passed the measure by one vote — 89 to 88. Butterfield Mayor Ken Pankratz said he had not heard of any adverse effects brought forth by the change.

Rieckhoff said the measure wasn’t just about helping the economy but giving people an option in the city on Sundays.

“People should have the choice,” Rieckhoff said. “We offer strong beer and wine — the alcohol volume is all the same when you break it down.”

There’s only one location in the city that can serve a vodka tonic (or other mixed drinks) on Sundays — the Worthington Event Center. According to General Manager Tyler Knutson, the city approved a special license for the event center, which is owned by the city.

Worthington is not the only city in the area voting on Sunday liquor. Luverne — which also voted down the measure in 2004 — will be voting on the issue again come Nov. 8.