Performing its “Hooray for Hollywood!” show, the 170-member Worthington High School (WHS) band clinched not only the Class A parade title but also swept all caption awards (for outstanding drumline, color guard, winds and drum majors) and brought home the Grand Champion trophy.

“One judge commented, ‘Thank you, WHS, for elevating the marching arts in Minnesota,’” mentioned WHS band director Jon Loy.

“That was an incredible compliment, and we are so grateful for the parents, friends and band alumni who braved the rainy conditions to support the band on Saturday.”

Now the winning musical group is looking ahead to 7:30 p.m. Friday, when they’ll combine with the Worthington Middle School (WMS) bands for the annual Marching Band Indoor Concert at the WHS gymnasium.

Preceding the concert is the ever-popular Dad’s Belgian Waffle Feed, with service from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the WHS cafeteria. Proceeds benefit the band program.

“There’s a lot to celebrate this year, and we hope many parents, families and community members will join us to feast on waffles and listen to the hard-working student bands of ISD 518,” said Loy.

Jeanette Jenson, director of the WMS fifth-grade band, will lead her 80 beginning students through their paces as they perform traditional “first concert” music, including a medley of John Williams music arranged by her colleague Michael Andersen.

“We’ve had fewer rehearsals leading into this initial concert, with the school year having started later and the concert being a week earlier than in the past, but my students are energetic and enthusiastic,” professed Jenson, noting there are “lots of trumpets” in this year’s group.

“For some instrumentalists, this will be their first-ever concert experience, so they’re a little anxious for the concert,” she added. “They’re really enjoying band so far, and I appreciate the support for band we receive from our professional colleagues and administrators.”

Andersen, meanwhile, has 167 sixth- through eighth grade band members who will share three numbers from composer John Williams.

“We’ll perform ‘Duel of the Fates,’ ‘The Jedi Steps’ and the ‘Star Wars Theme,’” listed Andersen. “Band has been going quite well, and ‘Star Wars’ music is always a highlight, for the kids and for the director.

“All of the students deserve recognition for their hard work and effort -- especially for having memorized all three tunes.”

Loy’s senior high troops will play the music from their award-winning “Hooray for Hollywood” show, which has earned them first place nods at each competition they’ve attended during the fall of 2016.

“It’s exceeded all expectations; the show has been really well received, and frankly the response was more than we’d imagined it would be,” Loy said.

“The kids went above and beyond this year to take the show from paper and pen to parade and street. There’s so much more going on besides the obvious band maneuvers, with a special drum line feature and a large props crew with plenty to do.

“Our color guard was undefeated this season, and we’ve had a lot of entities working together within the marching band program to deliver the show people see on the street.”

Next year, Loy intends to take his band all the way to California for the Hollywood Christmas Parade over Thanksgiving weekend, so the fundraising elements involved in Friday night’s concert -- the waffle feed and the silent auction -- are even more significant.

“The silent auction of themed baskets dreamt up by each section of the band is an important fundraiser for the band,” affirmed Loy.



Silent auction co-chairs (parent volunteers Jodie Johnson and Kelly Reeves) offered a short list of basket ideas that demonstrate the typical creativity the WHS student musicians display year after year.

“There’s a ‘get well basket,’ a ‘snowed-in survival kit,’ a ‘ready for college’ theme and a ‘Spirit Wear’ collection, among several others,” shared Johnson, who said Rickers Photography is also donating a unique side-by-side creation with photos of the current Trojan marching band along with the 1952 WHS band.

“We’re hoping someone will appreciate the nostalgia and historical value of it,” said Johnson.

Other features of the concert evening will follow established tradition; senior recognition, the 2017 band commander’s whistle ceremony, the 2016 season trophies presentation and the fan-favorite “Lights Out” show are all on Friday’s program.

“The ‘Lights Out’ show will be bigger and better than ever, as the kids try to outdo each other,” laughed Loy.

But despite the festive atmosphere generated by the presence of hundreds of eager band students, crispy waffles and creative silent auction baskets, it’s the music made and the cooperative efforts of many that the band directors believe should be most celebrated on Friday evening.

“This is the first step -- and a very important one -- on the kids’ band journey,” said Jenson, speaking on behalf of her fifth-graders.

Added Loy, “We’ve been doing this for 10 years now, and what we have achieved in ISD 518 with these bands isn’t because of any one person but because of the vision carried out from fifth through 12th grade.

“It starts at the beginning and works its way up, and it’s a thrill to give the kids these opportunities.”

The ISD 518 Marching Band Indoor Concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the WHS gymnasium. There is an admission fee for the concert, with ISD 518 activity passes honored; ISD 518 students are admitted free when presenting their student identification. The Dad’s Belgian Waffle Feed serves from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the WHS cafeteria; tickets are available at the door.