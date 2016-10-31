County, city, school leaders talk referendum, other issues

District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard spearheaded the discussion, speaking about what he heard from residents about the referendum.

“I have had conversations with people lately, and one of the biggest things that I’ve noticed is that some people have made decisions based on what they perceive versus the facts and that’s been a huge issue,” Landgaard said.

He said some people didn’t know how much more they will pay if the measure passes, as many people do not calculate the increase in taxes based off of their own land’s value. Rather, they use a $12,000 figure that has consistently appeared and been discussed, which gives them an inaccurate depiction of their taxes.

“I don’t know how you get the message out to people to go to the tax calculator to figure it out,” Landgaard said.

City council member Mike Harmon said he heard people in rural areas ask him “Is this tax fair?” much more often than “Is it too much, or how much is it?”

School board member Linden Olson said the fairness problem is “a statewide issue,” not something specific to Worthington.

“There was a task force the governor appointed three or four years ago on school funding,” Olson said. “They came out with a report on how to equalize and make fair funding. The legislature wouldn’t touch it because of the political ramifications that the metro areas would have to pay more than the rural areas. A huge inequity exists all across the state.”

Landgaard said the school board had floated backup plans in case the referendum failed, including ideas like year-round school and split schedules. However, a lack of space is going to be a problem for the school district regardless.

“Part of our biggest dilemma is the support spaces we run into, it's the gyms the cafeterias and the hallways that are getting full,” Landgaard said.

Landgaard said the district might have to end its contract with the Worthington Christian School and the Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council, which provides them with lunches for their students.

“Right now, we’re pretty much at capacity to be able to prepare meals for everybody in the timeframe we have,” Landgaard said. “Honestly, we don’t have space to put more equipment in to serve more meals.”

The lack of resources and increasing demand means the school district could provide the meals next year but probably not the year after, according to Landgaard.

“Unfortunately for SMOC and Worthington Christian, their costs will be dramatically increase if they have someone else cater lunch or do it themselves,” Landgaard said. “That’s the problem with a ‘Plan B.’ People view it as a threat, but it’s just reality.”

In an unrelated discussion, Landgaard said Trojan Field was in need of repairs. The field has seen 38 games played this year, not counting team practices or scrimmages. More than half of the events were varsity soccer.

“It’s in tough shape again this year,” Landgaard said.

The cost to redo the field with grass would come to $3.7 million, or $4.4 million with turf. The potential project would remake the fieldhouse, bleachers and potentially the track, while making the site amenable with Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

“We can’t continue to use that field like that and expect it to be a safe varsity level playing field,” Landgaard said. “There’s going to have to be something done.”

Also in the meeting, Worthington City Administrator Steve Robinson said the Nobles County Joint Powers Transit Authority has requested a $60,000 grant for MnDOT to put in a bus route. The grant would pay for a driver, and the transit authority could provide the vehicles.