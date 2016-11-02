WMS Veterans Day program is Friday
WORTHINGTON -- The Worthington Middle School Veterans Day program will take place starting at 8 a.m. Friday in the Middle School gym.
The WMS Student Council is coordinating the program, and WMS students are involved in the planning and preparation for the program. Students have been writing essays, preparing dance performances and practicing songs that will honor our veterans and their sacrifices. The WMS Student Council members have been making the programs, getting ready to decorate, and building a slideshow of photos to welcome veterans and guests into the school for the program