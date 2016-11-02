Tuyen Nguyen,18, said she has been paying close attention to the election this year since it’s the first year she can vote. Nguyen said she is very disappointed about both candidates for the White House, Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I think it’s really crazy how the elections are going,” Nguyen said. “It’s whether one side is really racist and the other side ... everybody is just focusing in Clinton’s emails and saying she is a liar.”

Nguyen said she believes that neither candidate is fit to be president, so she made the decision to vote for third-party candidate Gary Johnson. She explained that she agrees with Johnson on many issues, but the main reason she’s voting for him is because the other two candidates don’t have the traits to be elected.

“Unfortunately it’s because the other two main candidates are not exactly fit,” Nguyen said. “I wish we would have better candidates because I don't want to choose between the lesser of two evils.”

Nguyen said she hopes there will be candidates in future elections who will focus more on important issues instead of spending most of their time and resources attacking each other. She added that one of the most important traits a potential presidential candidate needs to have is a desire to improve people’s lives and help fight corruption.

“I want somebody who is going to fight to make America better,” Nguyen said.

Although this won't be the first voting experience for Jessie Regalado, 25, of Worthington, he also thinks this upcoming election has been out of the ordinary. Regalado is still fighting to accept that such controversial candidates are running for president.

“I think the election is kind of a joke,” Regalado said. “It seems almost that the money is the only thing that matters in the election.”

Regalado said he’s still indecisive on his choice for president. For him, it seems as if both candidates carry a heavy load of negative aspects, though he added that he’s leaning more toward Clinton.

“Every time I watched him it seems that he always comes out of the subject,” Regalado said. “Hillary seems that she actually stays in the subject and it seems that she actually wants to do things, which I don't know if they’re the things we want to hear.”

Regalado said he has heard a lot of his friends mention that they’re not going to vote because they don't like either candidate.

“A lot of people said they’re not going to vote, so it is kind of scary,” Regalado said.

One who has made the decision to not vote is 20-year-old Johana Flores. In fact, according to Minnesota Public Radio, millennials have the lowest voter turnout of any age group. “Only about 46 percent voted in the last presidential election,” MPR reported -- a much lower percentage compared with older generations.

Flores said she’s not voting because neither of the presidential candidates are worth her vote. She explained that she would vote if Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders were still running.

“I hope people would really choose the candidate wisely and support the one who really has good intentions for the country, like Bernie,” Flores said. “I think now it’s more like a popularity contest.”

Nick Ahrens, 19, said he was unsure at the beginning what name he would mark on the ballot, but as the election has approached, he decided to vote for Trump. He explained that he agrees with Trump’s foreign policy as well as his economic plan.

“I like what he stands for and his principles,” Ahrens said.

However, he also said there are a lot of aspects of Trump’s beliefs with which he disagrees, but he dislikes Clinton more. He added that one of the the most important characteristics a candidate should have is honesty -- a trait he sees as lacking in this election.

“I think that transparency is good to have in a president because the more the public is educated, the more people care,” he said. “It’s easier to see people playing a bigger role when candidates are transparent.”

Ahrens said he hopes more young people would be encouraged to vote because the candidate who wins will represent every American citizen.

“The only way you can make a difference is by voting,” he said. “Everybody plays a small part, but if everybody plays their part, you get truly what the public feels.”

David Tran, 21, said he dislikes both candidates, but despite Clinton’s scandals, he has made the decision to vote for her. He said he thinks Clinton is more willing to work with people rather than against them.

“She has more experience than Trump on the political side of it,” Tran said. “We need someone who has background information on how to run this country.”

Tran added that people should take advantage of the rights they have in this country and let their voice be heard.

“As the First Amendment says, we have the right to express our opinions and express what we think about, so I encourage people to take advantage of it because that it is what this country is based on,” Tran said.