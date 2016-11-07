WHS presents fall play Friday, Saturday evenings

The family-friendly presentation will take place at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 714 13th St., Worthington. All seats are reserved, and tickets may be purchased in advance at the MAPAC box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

In addition, ISD 518 activity passes will be honored, and ISD 518 students may attend free when presenting their student identification badges.

“Totally RED!” is written by Dinah Toups and directed locally by Jon Loy, with an ensemble cast of 16 students.