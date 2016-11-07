Fulda High School to present ‘Cinderella’

Cast members have been working feverishly to memorize their lines, practice their choreography and rehearse their scenes since the start of the school year in September. The curtain opens on their first performance at 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Subsequent performances are 7 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. Nov. 20.

Heidi Appel and Matt Saxman co-direct the cast of “Cinderella,” which includes one first-grader and students from third through 12th grade.

“It’s the high school play, but we had enough people from the grade school to include,” Appel said.

In her third year co-directing the high school’s fall production, Appel said she and Saxman, the band and choir director at Fulda public schools, agreed last spring to present Cinderella.

“Two years ago we did ‘A Christmas Carol’. It wasn’t as well-known as we were hoping,” Appel said.

“Cinderella,” on the other hand, is a classic fairy tale.

“It’s awesome — everybody knows it,” she said. “It has great songs, they’re catchy and they stick in your head.”

“It’s an easy story for people young and old to wrap their head around,” added Saxman. “It’s not so new that an old person won’t understand it, and not so old that a young kid wouldn’t enjoy it.”

Kendall Clarke, a senior at Fulda High School, portrays Cinderella, a servant who is ordered to do one thing after another for her evil stepmother and two bossy stepsisters, Portia and Joy.

As the two stepsisters prepare to go to a ball hosted by the prince, they order Cinderella around and add to her lengthy list of chores. The sisters belittle Cinderella for the rags she wears and the work she must do, all while flaunting their beautiful dresses and well-manicured appearance.

After a visit from her fairy godmother, Cinderella’s dream comes true and she not only gets to the ball, but she catches the eye of the handsome prince.

Clark, a theater veteran with appearances in Fulda’s previous musical, “A Christmas Carol,” as well as the musicals “Hansel and Gretel” and “Aladdin” while a student in Brewster and a number of community plays, said her favorite scene in “Cinderella” is when the stepsisters are getting ready for the ball.

“They’re all telling Cinderella what to do — they’re acting so incapable,” Clark said.

Fulda High School senior Jason Van Dyke portrays the prince. Also no stranger to theater, he is making his second appearance in a high school play. He participated in numerous community theater productions, including “South Pacific,” “You Can’t Take it With You” and “The King and I.”

“It’s just kind of fun stepping into another character,” Van Dyke said. “You get to act like somebody else. You get to have fun with your fellow cast members.”

Van Dyke said he has enjoyed working on “Cinderella,” and hints that the audience will see some surprises.

“It’s like the traditional ‘Cinderella’ story you grew up with, but the way we act it out makes it a lot more funny— like a comedy,” he said.

Cousins Morgan Gehl, an eighth-grader, and Khloe Gehl, a ninth-grader, portray Portia and Joy, respectively. This is the second musical they’ve been involved in.

“We thought it would be fun and that we could do it together,” said Khloe Gehl. “They gave us parts to try out for so we chose these roles — we were happy we got them.”

Morgan Gehl said her favorite scene is near the beginning, when she gets to tell Cinderella what to do.

Cast members have been rehearsing three nights a week since September, and are eager to present the musical before audiences next week.

Tickets for any of the three shows may be purchased at Ramerth Hardware or Maynard’s Food Center in Fulda, or at the door the day of the performance.