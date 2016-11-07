Minnesota West Veteran’s Day program is Thursday, Friday

Barb Staples, veterans coordinator at Minnesota West, said members of the Veterans Club at the college will be selling walking tacos and beverages Thursday as a way to raise funds.

“The reason why we're doing a fundraiser is because we want to get veterans coins for graduation,” Staples said. “Then, they will be given the coins in the academic awards banquet, and it’s just another recognition.”

On Friday, Staples said the video “Moving Forward” will be playing in the Commons room, which is the third part of a series on the lives of five veterans and their journeys of re-adjusting to society. She explained that for the past two years, the college has shown parts one and two of the three-part series “Coming Back” with Wes Moore.

“It is very interesting because ‘Moving Forward,’ it isn’t necessary forgetting the past, but how they have to move forward,” Staples said. “Most of them have to move forward in some type of service, whether is helping other veterans … just finding a purpose.”

Ben Kelly, 28, of Marshall, enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard at 17, and has served in Iraq and Kuwait.

“I remember we had a career fair in high school and there were military crews around, and all my friends were like ‘Somebody else will do that’ or ‘I want to do something else with my life,’” Kelly said. “So I decided to try it.”

Kelly is now pursuing a law enforcement degree at Minnesota West and is the president of the Veterans Club. He said the Veterans Day program is a great way to educate people about what it really means to be in the military.

“I think there are a lot of veterans who come back and a lot of people are not understanding what they went through” Kelly said.

He explained that this day is not only a way to recognize veterans, but also those who have lost their lives in combat as well as recognizing their families.

“Veterans Day is not only about the veterans that are alive, but it's also for the ones that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. …. Soldiers sacrifice a lot of their time, but the family sacrifice more,” Kelly said.

There are a number of challenges veterans have to overcome once they return from combat. For Kelly, his biggest struggle was re-adjusting to his family and being able to communicate with them.

“There is a command presence in the military, so you are used to either being told what to do or telling somebody else what to do,” he said. “ So, when you go back home, you don’t tell your wife what to do. (There’s a) re-learning about how to have a normal relationship with somebody that is not in the military.”

Kelly said nobody comes back from combat unchanged, whether it’s in a positive or negative way. He said joining the National Guard was an eye-opening experience that impacted him in a lot of ways.

“A lot of problems that I had before were not really problems, but I think I just made them out to be problems,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that his mindset completely changed after he was on the grounds. Before being deployed, Kelly said he thought that the military was all about fighting, but he has realized it’s much more.

“There are so many things you do in the military that can affect other people's lives,” Kelly said. “We have all the little kids in Iraq … and they wouldn't have water, and we would hand out water and food. Just by helping some like that, it was huge.”

Even though Kelly loves serving his country, there is something that makes leaving very difficult -- his wife and two daughters.

“They (his daughters) don’t understand why you are leaving,” Kelly said. “It is a year of their lives that I don't get to see, and they changed. You get to wonder if they are going to remember their dad, or if things are going to be the same when you come back. That's one of my biggest fears.”