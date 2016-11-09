Voters say no to District 518 bond referendum

District 518’s bond referendum failed by a vote of 3,664 to 1,957.

District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard said he was very disappointed with the vote’s outcomes, adding that the school board will discuss possible solutions in its next meeting Nov 15.

“We have to come up with a solution that is going to work and it can't be something that is going to continue kicking the can down the road,” Landgaard said. “It has to be something that will bring a long-term solution.”

Landgaard said the school board will schedule public hearings in order to work with the community.

“We will probably schedule a couple of public meetings and we will address what the community is concerned about,” he said. “On the other hand, they need to understand that some of the solutions might not work.”

Landgaard and other referendum advocates have stressed that district facilities are exceeding their capacities, and projections have shown a steady increase in student enrollment over the next several years. According to Landgaard, the new building project was the best way to alleviate the problem without compromising the quality of the district's education.

The Worthington Citizens For Progress, in a press release posted late Tuesday night on its official Facebook page, said it was pleased with the failure of the referendum and encouraged the school district “to now listen to the voters and set about finding real and substantive ways to address our enrollment challenges in a cost-effective manner.”

The 25-year bond would have eased the overcrowding problem by building a new high school at a district-owned site of more than 140 acres and accommodate 1,100 students. The high school would have allowed for discontinuation of the West Learning Center facility.

The current Prairie Elementary would be home for pre-K to second-graders and Community Education if the referendum had passed, The current middle school would have been used for third- through fifth-graders plus students from the intermediate school. Students from sixth through eighth grades would have placed in the current high school, while new the high school was to be used by students in ninth through 12th grades.

Landgaard said he thought residents didn’t take advantage of the public hearings as well as the open houses organized by the school. In addition, he said the failure of the Minnesota Legislature to pass a bill that would have decreased the tax burden on farmers was a big factor of the failure of the referendum.

According to Landgaard, the district will now consider options such as increasing the number of students per classroom, eliminating elective offerings and programs to find space to house students at all levels and identifying temporary classroom space in the district, such as buildings that could house a grade or program.

Landgaard said he is thankful for all the people who worked hard to promote the referendum.

“I think overall we want to thank everybody who worked hard in behalf of the school district to promote the referendum, but we also want to be respectful of those who were in opposition,” Landgaard said. “The fact that we understand their concerns … but some of the concerns that were brought are larger than what the school district can deal with.”

He added that he expects a new proposal will be presented to the community in a near future.

“I suspect in the next six months to a year we will be back asking the voters to address the next proposal,” Landgaard said.