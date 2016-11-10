WHS fall play “Totally RED!” is tonight, Saturday

Instead, the students dive straight into several humorous variations on a common theme: The widely known childhood tale of Little Red Riding Hood and her encounter with a nefarious wolf while en route to deliver treats to her ailing grandmother.

“It’s a fun take on the classic story we all know and love,” said Alex Scholtes, a WHS senior who depicts the wolf in three of the six scenarios.

“Totally RED!” is written by a Rochester, Minn.-based playwright, Dinah Toups, director Jon Loy mentioned.

“This show has all the conventional Red Riding Hood characters, including Grandma and the wolf, but it’s not a traditional play,” said Loy.

“In it, Little Red Riding Hood evolves from the more expected story book theater to Elizabethan times to a hip hop variation and even to a short musical,” he continued.

“There’s something to grab everyone’s attention in this, and it’s very appropriate and appealing for families and children of all ages.”

“Totally RED!” marks Loy’s 11th overall theater production during his WHS tenure, with this week’s show being the second consecutive fall play he’s directed.

“Judie Johnson is coordinating costumes, set and props, and Mark Brodin is heading the lighting and sound design,” noted Loy.

“There are also 13 students on the tech crew, with Judie and Mark acting as professional mentors.”

Even so, Loy says “Totally RED!” is “not a big costume production” and has almost an “industrial, experimental theater approach.”

“There’s a really spontaneous feel to the whole show,” Loy said. “The cast is dynamic, and with freshmen through seniors involved, it’s been instructive to have the senior veterans leading the up-and-coming drama kids.”

One WHS senior who takes on the mantel of Red Riding Hood in two of the play’s vignettes is Camila Wede.

“This is the third fall play I’ve been in, and I’ve also been in the musicals from my freshman through junior years,” she noted.

“One of my favorite things about being in theater productions is that I remember when I was younger running up to actors after a play and asking for their autographs — and now it’s really cool when that happens to me sometimes.”

Wede relishes the lines she speaks in the Elizabethan “Red” sketch, citing, “I prithee, hast thou no friends to speak of?” as an example.

“It’s a pretty hilarious play,” endorsed Scholtes. “For me, theater is a huge commitment but it’s really fun and worth doing because it helps you learn memorization strategies and teamwork; there’s a lot of stuff going on backstage, and it takes a ton of coordination with others to get it all done.”

Wede is eager to see how children in the “Totally RED!” audience will react to the presentation, which she calls “cute.” The cast will get a chance to test their charms this afternoon when all of the third-grade classes from Prairie Elementary attend a final dress rehearsal of “Totally RED!”

“It’s a fun, lively performance with some audience interaction,” said Loy. “We’ve been working on this for about a month, and it’s a whimsical show that will take people’s minds off the recent stresses of the general election — and who doesn’t love a good fairy tale?”

“Totally RED!” performances are at 7:30 p.m. today and tomorrow at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 714 13th St., Worthington. Tickets may be purchased at the box office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, and will also be available prior to each show. ISD 518 activity passes will be honored, and ISD 518 students may attend free of charge when showing their student ID badges. “Totally RED!” is produced through a special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Ill.