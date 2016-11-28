students, community and staff about this fast-growing crime.

Norma Azpeitia, bilingual pathways career navigator at NICC, brought the idea of bringing Fineran to campus to the NICC Diversity Committee.

“Sometimes we think that this type of human trafficking only happens in big cities, but small towns are the target because people are more vulnerable,” Azpeitia said. “There are students that this is the only place they know and they haven't been out of their hometown, so when they graduate they might look for a job in a big city. So this is something they need to be aware of.”

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, human trafficking is the second-fastest growing criminal industry in the country, with millions of children, women and men being part of a modern form of slavery. Although the problem is prevalent, it often goes unspoken.

“So many people are blinded by their environment that they don’t see around them what’s going on,” said Kristi Palsma, program director at Inspiration Hills Camp. “I think it's good to listen to what she has to say and be reminded to be aware of what's happening.”

Fineran, a social work professor at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa and a Catholic sister, said she became aware of the issue a couple of years ago when she met a human trafficking survivor, and learned about the hardships survivors endure during and after being trafficked.

“I felt a strong commitment to do something about it when I became aware of this situation and of the extreme helplessness that victims in these kind of situations feel,” Fineran said.

Fineran talked about two different kinds of human trafficking — sex and labor. Both involve children and adults being forced through various means into commercial sex or performing labor or services.

She said homeless, runaway youths and foster children are the most vulnerable to being trafficked, with one of six in danger. Fineran said the system is failing to protect and fulfill their needs.

“Our statistics show that there are so many kids in foster care that are being trafficked that there must be some reason why that number is so high.” she said. “This shows that the foster care system that they are in is not meeting the needs of the kids in the sense of belonging and love that they are so easily targeted.”

However, not only children in these situations are at risk. Recruiters, who often fall between ages 15 and 25, will look for victims in common places like the grocery store, school or on social media.

Jocelyn Coppock, aNICC freshman, said the lecture was an eye-opening experience, and was surprised human trafficking is such a prevalent crime. As is the case with many college students, she spent hours on social media without being aware that Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter are often used to recruit victims.

“From now on I will watch my social media when people that I don't know contact me,” said Coppock.

Fineran said one of the many ways people can help stop human trafficking is by spreading awareness and changing society’s view of women.

“I believe we teach our young men and women that men are entitled to a woman's body, and as long as we put that out there in our society this kind of action is encouraged,” Fineran said.

She also encouraged people during her presentation to pay attention to recognize potential red flags that might indicate somebody is being trafficked. Some of those signs may include neck tattoos, signs of physical and psychological trauma, limited freedom of movement, lack of sleep and fear of police or authorities, among others.

“I think that recognizing those signs is one of the reasons why it's important to bring this type of topic here to the college, because we might have a next door neighbor who is going through this and we don't know the signs,” Azpeitia said. “So being able to have to see the signs, I think, is a wonderful advantage for our students, to at least know and be aware of their surroundings.”

Palsma said since hundreds of children come every year to Inspiration Hills Camp. As a staff member, she thinks it’s important for her to be able to spot those signs.