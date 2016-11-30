“Celebrations Around the World” will take place Dec.9

“Celebrations Around the World” is a joint effort between the Culture Corner and the Nobles County Integration Collaborative. It’s designed to help raise scholarship funds for ethnically diverse students at Minnesota West and showcase different countries.

“We are all busy, so sometimes we don't get the time to interact with the community in general,” said Aida Simon, parent engagement specialist at NICC. “So this is a time to come together, to know one another and to celebrate our differences.”

Students from Minnesota West and community members from different countries and heritages will set up tables at the college’s administration building with food samples. They’ll also present information about their traditions.

People will be able to walk from table to table and learn about Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Croatia, England, Laos, Mexico, Israel, Ethiopia, Eritrea, the United States, Korea, Honduras, El Salvador, Ecuador and Colombia, among many others.

Le Lucht, director of cultural diversity at Minnesota West, has been organizing this event for many years. She said she’s happy to see how much the event has grown, adding that it was created to provide economic help to diverse students through cultural sharing.

“People are generally very generous with their time and talents, and hopefully they will donate some money as well,” Lucht said.

The event is free for children under 14, but a suggested donation will be requested for adults.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy different entertainment groups, such as the Minnesota West choir, the Azteca Dancers, a string ensemble from District 518 and other students who have volunteered to share their skills. In addition, thanks to the sponsorship of JBS, Glen Burnham will have a team of horses on campus that will provide wagon rides for participants.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see, the interaction between the caucasians and people from different backgrounds,” Simon said. “This is a time to celebrate the beauty of our differences and build relationships.”

Lucht added that she encourages residents to come to the event not only to support students, but to ease some of the tensions between cultures that society faces nowadays.

“This year, with some of the toxic things that have been going on, I think our communities need to open up their hearts and open up their minds, and what better way to do it than a celebration of cultures,” Lucht said.

Gustavo Landin, a Minnesota West student who will be presenting his home country of Ecuador, said he’s eager to share his culture and traditions with community members.

“I am excited because I want to share my country with everybody,” Landin said. “I just want to invite people to come because I think it will be a great opportunity for people to expand their worldview.”