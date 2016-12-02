In Worthington, approximately 38 percent of kids under age 5 live in poverty, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

SWIF will kick off its campaign to fight poverty and lack of opportunity among southwest Minnesota children with the Dec. 15 “Grow Our Own Summit,” scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Nearly 500 people have already registered to attend the event, including community, education and business leaders from around the southwest corner of the state.

SWIF, founded in 1986, was created to provide economic development, social support and vehicles for charitable giving. Karen Grasmon, Southwest Initiative Foundation communications director, said it is now directing its focus toward helping the region’s children have a better future.

“As we were diving deep into data and trends and seeing where we could have the greatest impact moving forward, seeing that one in six southwest Minnesota kids is in poverty was something that our board and our staff wanted and needed to do something about,” Grasmon said.

Robert Putnam, a Harvard professor and well-known political scientist, will headline the speakers, speaking about the opportunity gap issue from the national perspective.

He says the American Dream — the idea that anyone can be successful if they have the ability and work hard enough, regardless of their social class of circumstances of birth — is in danger of disappearing.

The question Putnam poses in his most recent book, “Our Kids: The American Dream in Crisis,” is: “Do youth today coming from different social and economic backgrounds in fact have roughly equal chances, and has that changed in recent decades?”

Beth Mattingly, director of Research on Vulnerable Families at the Carsey School of Public Policy, will follow, discussing research specifically about southwest Minnesota. Kevin Walker, president of the Northwest Area Foundation, will speak about economic growth strategy for the region.

Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Education, The Aspen Institute and Youthbuild USA will have a panel about how families can build success for a child from a young age. Adam Strong, the final speaker, is a medical laboratory scientist who went through the YouthBuild program, which provides education and job skills to unemployed young Americans.

“At the end of the day, we’re talking about data, we’re talking about research, but behind all of those numbers are faces of kids who we really want to focus on and give an opportunity to be successful,” Grasmon said.

Babies born in the region are becoming increasingly diverse. In 13 of the 18 counties in southwest Minnesota, 100 percent of the population growth through 2040 will come from people of color.

“People should come because this is information that we need to hear,” Grasmon said. “There’s a lot of education involved for ourselves and others throughout the region just to understand what southwest Minnesota looks like today and what will we look like 10-30 years from now. Demographics are changing, our workforce needs are changing; communities are adapting and growing.”

Grasmon encouraged those attending to pick up what they hear on the 15th and take it with them to their communities. She also acknowledged that despite the issues facing southwest Minnesota, it is operating proactively to help kids from a “position of strength.”

First State Bank Southwest President Greg Raymo has long been a member of the board at SWIF. He agreed with Grasmon’s thought that southwest Minnesota leaders “get ahead of the curb” in preparing kids for the future.

“I think the thing that concerns us is that 15 to 20 years from now these children that are involved with the opportunity gap are our future employees,” Raymo said. “So that’s why it’s so important for businesses and our education system and health care system work together at trying to understand this gap and what we can do so far in advance, because we can’t wait until the last minute to deal with this issue.”

Prairie Elementary Principal Heidi Meyer is excited to see what kind of ideas the summit could bring toward helping young students succeed.

“We are fortunate here in Worthington to have a community that believes in the power of education,” Meyer said. “We have safe neighborhoods. We have strong churches and other community agencies who are dedicated to serving the youth of our community. By taking part in this Grow Our Own opportunity, the shared beliefs of so many community entities will be coming together. By working with these other groups, I see a lot of great possibilities to help kids reach their potential.”

As of Friday, nearly 60 Worthington residents had registered to attend the event, more than 10 percent of the total registrants.

“We have to give props to the Worthington community for rising up for this event,” Raymo said.

“That’s a great showing for our community. It’s going to be wonderful because a number of people registered for this event are from a diverse population. We wanted to make sure that the group going from Worthington represents our demographics.”

The event is open for anyone interested in attending; registration is online at www.swifoundation.org. The registration fee that includes lunch. Worthington Community Education will be running a free charter bus to Marshall at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 15. For more information, call 376-6105.