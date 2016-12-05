“This is the first full-blown Snowcoming celebration we’ve had,” said Kerry Johnson, who advises the WHS Student Council along with colleagues Emily Cowan and Sandra Hanson.

While WHS celebrated its traditional Homecoming during September, this year two additional events have been added to the calendar: Snowcoming and a Spring Fling.

“Having three school-wide celebrations allows us to highlight students who are involved in each season’s activities, and to recognize more kids for their accomplishment and leadership,” explained Johnson.

“There’s something to be said for maintaining the Homecoming tradition, but that doesn’t mean we can’t feature students throughout the year, too.”

As with those selected for Homecoming, Snowcoming representatives are elected by their peers from a list of students on the rosters of winter sports or other seasonal school activities and clubs.

The week includes a series of dress-up days (Monday was “Long Winter’s Nap,” Tuesday is Ugly Sweater Day, Wednesday is Blizzard Day, Thursday is Red vs. Green Day and Friday is Flannel Friday) and a full array of home athletic contests.

A Snowcoming king and queen, chosen from among the senior class representatives, will be crowned Friday at a 1:50 p.m. assembly in the WHS gymnasium, followed by a pep fest.



Snowcoming week will culminate with a winter formal for students from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the school.

The WHS 2016 Snowcoming court was announced to the student body last Friday. Students selected include: freshmen representatives Alyssa Bosma and Kyle Mullaney; sophomore representatives Taylor Eggers and Davis Moore; junior representatives Max Langerud, Jamie Newman and Anneke Weg; and senior representatives Betty Amare, Johanna Andrejew, Lizbeth Longoria, Julia Luke, Jada Nelsen, Madison Neuberger, Ben Ahlschlager, Fraol Balda, Leonardo Duarte, Nic Putnam, Vince Riley and Jonathan Sternke.