District 518 aims to meet education goals

The WBW report focuses on five areas: school readiness; all third-grade students reading at grade level; all students attaining career and college readiness before graduating high school; all students graduating from high school; and closing achievement gaps among all students.

“It’s an effort from the state and the federal government to try to get school more accountable for setting goals and working toward those goals,” District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard said.

Katie Clarke, District 518’s director of teaching and learning, said she was glad to see that the district met the school’s goal on the area of children ready for kindergarten. The school aimed to have 80 percent of pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade students with an early childhood experience. The numbers actually show that 88 percent of pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade students had an early childhood experience in a community pre-school program or school district program.

Clarke added that a new goal has been set that will focus not only on how many students have a kindergarten experience, but also its quality. She, along with kindergarten teachers and other educational representatives, had set a list of different skills and knowledge that students have to meet after their kindergarten experience.

“Some of them might have been academic, like identifying a letter, but some of them are social and emotional development,” Clarke said. “Does the child know how to use proper manners or self control?”

The district didn’t show the same improvement with third-graders achieving grade-level literacy. The goal was to increase from 46.2 percent proficient in the Reading Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCA) to 53 percent from 2014-2015 to 2015-2016. However, 43.9 percent of third-grade students were proficient on the 2015-2016 Reading MCA.

Clarke said the district hasn’t identified the reasons why students are not performing up to MCA standards, but explained possible causes include the experience of teachers, an increase of class sizes, and a possible increase in the number of students with language difficulties or special needs.

“We do have a continuing improvement plan and we also get resources from the Center of Excellence ... that helps us to achieve our goal,” Clarke said.

New teachers have an ongoing training on best practices for English Learners (EL) students, Clarke said, which helps them identify strategies to put in place in their classrooms. These strategies are also helpful for non-EL students, she noted.

Another goal not yet reached by the district is reducing the achievement gap between EL students and non- EL students by 5 percent. The district only saw an improvement of less than one percent in the 2014-2015 school year. This goal is measured by the 2015-2016 MCA results.

Clarke explained that closing the achievement gap is one of the district’s priorities.

“Right now we believe we have two strong ways to close the achievement gap,” Clarke said. “One of them is to increase student engagement in all classrooms and having highly functioning professional learning communities for staff.”

Clarke stated that the school board has been very supportive with the implementation of in-classroom technology used by teachers as a tool to engage students.

“They will be more driven and motivated to learn more and more likely to be a self- directed learner,” she said.

Another district effort to close the achievement gap, specifically in the middle school, is through the newcomers program.

“It’s something new to us and I think the program will meet the needs of those students very appropriately,” she said. “Now we are exploring options of how that can look in our high school.”

The district has shown great improvement on the number of high school and Alternative Learning Center (ALC) students who are career- and college-ready by graduation.

The goal was to increase those students from 25 percent to 50 percent as measured by having career goals in a written format and completing a career assessment. The district showed that there are 50 percent of students who developed a personal learning plan. The new goal for the school is to increase that number to 75 percent.

Those numbers are measured by having career goals in a written format, completing a career assessment, having a 90 percent or higher attendance rate and meeting all graduation requirements.

She explained that the district has been trying new methods to help students be ready for their future with written lessons around colleges careers, such as financial literacy, preparations for tests, allowing teachers to assist other staff members in their classes and advanced placement classes, among others.

The final goal the district still needs to improve is having 90 percent of students (in four years) graduate. The graduation rate for 2015 was 87.9 percent, as measured by the Annual Yearly Progress report. Although the district didn’t meet the goal, there was an improvement from 2013-2014 graduation rate — which was 92 percent — to 2014-2015, which was 95 percent.

Clarke said having all students graduate from high school is an effort that starts from the beginning of their education, adding that the school is trying to give students the best experiences throughout all grade levels.

“We will do everything we can to help them along the way because that’s setting them up for being able to graduate,” she said.