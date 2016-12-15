Ann Mills resigns as District 518 board member

Mills began her tenure on the board in January 2015, and will leave with two years remaining on her term. A little more than a week ago, she accepted a position as a biology instructor at the Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri. She began seeking employment in that area after her husband accepted a position there.

“I loved Worthington and I loved serving on the board, but the new opportunity came along,” Mills said. “My husband has been living there since August, so that’s the reason why I am moving.”

Mills, who moved to Worthington in 2010, said she was impressed with how welcoming the Worthington community was, not only to her, but to her whole family. After seeing such hospitality, she wanted to do something for her town as well.

“The reason why I (served as a board member) was to give back to the community that had welcomed us when we moved here.” she said. “All of my kids, at the time, were in school and the students and the faculty were very welcoming to them.”

Mills has an extensive career as an educator. Since her time in Worthington, she has been a biology and chemistry instructor at Minnesota West. With her experience as a professor, Mills said she also wanted to serve District 518 to get a better understanding of how public education works as a whole.

During her two years of service, Mills said she realized the work that is done inside the classroom is just one of the pieces of the puzzle. She noted that after her experience dealing with school finances, rules and regulations mandated by state, she is not only more knowledgeable about public education, but she has also become a better educator.

“I think my perspective was broadened because I had to look at things from a different seat,” Mills said. “I couldn't see it just as an educator; now I had to look at the financial piece of it and make sure we were being fiscally responsible as well as addressing the needs of the district.”

District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard said Mills’ experience as an educator brought very valuable input to the board.

“She provides a unique perspective to some of our issues that we deal with,” Landgaard said. “She has been an asset to the board.”

Landgaard said the board will discuss the options for her replacement at the next school board meeting Tuesday night.

Mills said she is grateful for the opportunity to work with great people who have helped her grow as an educator. She added she has no worries since she knows the district is in good hands.

“I feel good about the future because I think we have great faculty and staff, great district employees and school board members,” she said. “It's a great group of people and they really care about District 518.”

However, Mills said there is one thing that truly concerns her about the future of the district.

“I am worried that the community at large doesn't understand the growth issues that we are having,” she said.

Mills said she hopes residents will get more involved and become more informed about the rules and regulations mandated by the state, the school’s limitation in some decision making, and its finances.

“I wished people would just have more interest in being informed beyond just ‘my child goes to that school and I go to some extracurricular activities,’” she said. “I don't feel that people have enough information to make decisions.”

Mills said one key element to finding solutions to the district problems is to listen — both to residents and board members — and work together as a community .

“We have to be a good listeners,” she said. “You have to be open to discussion and open to the fact that people have opposing views and you have to respect that.”

She noted she is leaving Worthington because it is the best decision for her family, but part of her wishes she could keep working toward bettering the community.

“If I could continue to serve the rest of my two years to complete my four years, I absolutely would without question,” she said.