K Kids have Hot Chocolate Day
K Kids, sponsored by the Early Risers Kiwanis, had “hot chocolate day” Thursday at Prairie Elementary. The KKids gathered in the room of advisor Andy Weiss, where they drank hot chocolate as they listened to holiday music together and created a gift for each of the teachers in the school to show their appreciation.
K Kids is a group of fourth grade students that meet monthly and are learning about leadership in our school. Kiwanis members helped serve hot chocolate and prepared the gift for the teachers at Prairie Elementary.