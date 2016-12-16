Weather Forecast

Close

    USD announces winter graduates

    Posted on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:45 p.m.

    VERMILLION, S.D. -- The University of South Dakota has announced its Winter 2016 graduates. Among students expected to earn degrees are the following from this region:

    Ashton, Iowa: Kimberly Ann Lowmiller, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

    Ellsworth: Travis James Kvaale, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting

    Little Rock, Iowa: Karie Lynn Aeikens, Master of Arts, Educational Administration

    Luverne: Chelsea Leigh Curtis, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education and Special Education; MacKenzi May Zwaan, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education; Paige Melanie Nath, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ricardo Antonio Gonzalez, Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting

    Okoboji, Iowa: Kristian Joe Kaufman, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry

    Pipestone: Taylor Elizabeth Popma, Bachelor of Science, Medical Biology

    Sheldon, Iowa: Shelby Bruns, Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary Education

    Sibley, Iowa: Andrew Mark Bruns, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Jerry Altarejos Holbrook III, Bachelor of Music, Music Education

    Slayton: Nicole Lund, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

    Worthington: Austere Hsa Soe Paw Htoo Apolo, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences; Jessica Slater, Master of Business Administration

    Explore related topics:NewseducationUSDgraduates
    Advertisement
    randomness