Becoming bookworms

The school established the club this fall as a way to motivate students to read beyond what they are expected to read in their regular curricula, according to Laura Stock, an eighth grade teacher.

Students who have read at least 250,000 words automatically join the group. Participants are handed a passport, which helps them visualized how many words they have read. At 500,000 words, the students begin to earn prizes for their reading efforts, with the big prizes starting when they reach 1 million words.

“Students are really excited about the club,” Stock said. “Now, we have 180 to 200 students with at least 250,000 words and we have 14 between a million and a few over 3 million.”

Educators use the same method to keep track of student word counts as they do in the Renaissance Accelerated Reader Programs (RCRP). Students take a test based on every book they finish and, depending on their grade, it will show how many words the student has reached. Kids who want to go beyond the goal set by the RCRP have the chance to join the club.

Allyssa Hietbrink, eighth grade teacher, said the initiative has given students an incentive to work harder and push their limits. She explained some of the prizes include T-shirts — and for those who have reached 1 million words, they are taken to lunch at a particular spot. Three students already reached that goal in early November and they were taken to Burger King.

“There are a lot of students who are really focused on that word count and really wanting to meet that,” Hietbrink said. “Also, the prizes of course, knowing they can get these fun things helps encourage them to read more.”

Seventh grader Marah Purdy is one of the students excelling in the program. She said reading has been something she has enjoyed since a young age, especially fantasy books such as Harry Potter and Percy Jackson.

“I joined the club because it just seemed like a good thing to do,” she said. “A lot of people that I know are in it, so it’s fun to talk about the different books you read.”

Purdy said she encourages other students to join the club, not only because of the prizes, but because it can help improve grades and expand their vocabulary.

“We have a lot of fun and we get to go to places and receive prizes,” Purdy said. “It definitely helps your grades because a lot of your assignments get a lot easier because you are already used to reading and it’s also easier to identify words.”

The Million Words Club has not only received funding from the school, but also from the Worthington Area Foundation. In addition, Stock said the community has always shown support for the school’s programs and this one was no exception.

“We are grateful with this organization that they see the importance of reading,” Stock said. “There are so many people around the community that are supportive of the programs that are working to help our kids to become better.”

Stock said she hopes the creation of the group can help foster the importance of reading by students and try to make it an enjoyable activity rather than just an obligation.

“Later on it’s up to themselves to pick up a book and read, whether it’s for enjoyment or to learn,” Stock said. “We can help them create that habit at a younger age and not see it as a necessary evil.”

Stock said she tries to encourage her students to read through different mediums, such as audio books and e-books.

“Our Media Center has worked to have kids understand that they can read in other medias beside having a book in your hand,” she said. “You can download the e-books and I have talked to my kids about listening to books that they can download from the library.”