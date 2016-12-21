District 518 seeking board candidates
WORTHINGTON -- Candidates interested in serving on the District 518 school board are asked to submit a letter of interest detailing their background and reasons why they want to serve.
Letters of interest may be submitted by mail (Worthington School District Office, 1117 Marine Ave., Worthington), email (john.landgaard@isd518.net) or dropped off at the district office no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 2, 2017.
Due to the holiday schedules:
Letters dropped off must be at the office by 4 p.m Dec. 30
Letters mailed must be received by Dec. 30.
Emails will be received until 4 p.m. Jan. 2. Send these to john.landgaard@isd518.net.
A meeting to review all letters will be held during the school board reorganization meeting at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3. For more information, contact the district office at 372-2172.