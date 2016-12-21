District 518 seeking board candidates

Letters of interest may be submitted by mail (Worthington School District Office, 1117 Marine Ave., Worthington), email (john.landgaard@isd518.net) or dropped off at the district office no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 2, 2017.

Due to the holiday schedules:

Letters dropped off must be at the office by 4 p.m Dec. 30

Letters mailed must be received by Dec. 30.

Emails will be received until 4 p.m. Jan. 2. Send these to john.landgaard@isd518.net.

A meeting to review all letters will be held during the school board reorganization meeting at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3. For more information, contact the district office at 372-2172.