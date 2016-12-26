Year in Review: District 518 looks for solutions

District officials have said Worthington’s public schools are at their enrollment capacity in all buildings, and projections have shown the student population is going to keep increasing. As a way to ease those woes, the district presented a bond referendum of $79 million to voters in November that proposed construction of a new high school and improvement of existing facilities. That referendum was turned down, though, by a margin of nearly 2-to-1.

Prior to Election Day, the school board scheduled two public hearings to get input from community members and answer questions. The meetings didn’t draw large numbers of attendees, but residents who attended expressed concerns about the increase of taxes on farm land.

“My taxes will double when this goes through,” said Merle Elsing, a local farmer.

Others who expressed concerns, but not about their taxes, were district teachers, such as Worthington Middle School’s Tiffany Neugebauer. She said her classroom now has around 30 students, which makes it difficult to give each one the attention they need.

“I think we are forgetting about our little kids, and we need to keep Worthington growing. … If we don’t give them the correct education, they are going to go elsewhere,” Neugebauer said.

In addition to the public hearings, school board members hosted open houses for residents to witness the schools’ overcrowding problems during regular school days, but very few people attended.

A little more than a month has passed since the rejection of the proposal, and the district is still dealing with crammed classrooms.

“We have to come up with a solution that is going to work and it can't be something that is going to continue kicking the can down the road,” District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard said. “It has to be something that will bring a long-term solution.”

During the last school board meeting of the year, Landgaard outlined the next action plan to move forward. From January through March, there will be several focus meetings and listening sessions to gather further input from residents.

Landgaard said the district will try to bring people from diverse parts of the district — such as retired citizens, active farmers in the district, government entities and rural residents from surrounding areas — to make sure the board is listening to everyone’s concerns. The board has also approved the hiring of Morrison Leatherman, a consulting firm, to conduct telephone surveys to roughly 400 people.