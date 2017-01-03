District 518 welcomes new school board member

Community members interested in serving on the school board were asked to submit a letter of interest by Monday explaining their background and reasons why they want to be part of the board. According to District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard, nine applications were reviewed by board, which will be chaired this year by longtime member Lori Dudley.

“All were very good candidates that come from very different backgrounds and different positions,” Landgaard said. “They all have a number of different reasons for wanting to serve.”

Landgaard explained that Blanchette serve as a school board member until December. If there is a special election next November, she or any other resident will have the opportunity to run.

Blanchette will be part of the Instructional, Meet and Confer and Technology committees as well as work closely with the Alternative Learning Center.

A District 518 graduate and a nurse practitioner at Avera, she arrived in Worthington in 1996.

“We did move a lot while I was growing up and I didn't have a place that I could say ‘this is where I am from,’” Blanchette said. “Not until I moved to Worthington.”

Blanchette said she will be always be grateful to the community, since she found the support to achieve her dreams as a professional and mother. She has a son who graduated last year from Worthington High School, a daughter attending Prairie Elementary and a younger son who will be a student in the district next year.

She explained that she has always been interested in joining the school board, but her desire grew stronger after volunteering at Prairie Elementary.

“It’s something that I have been interested in for at least the last five years,” Blanchette said. “As I volunteered in my daughter's classroom at Prairie Elementary, I became more and more interested in how our school system works.”

Landgaard said there were several reasons why the board chose Blanchette. One is that she will be able to represent the diverse community of the district, as she comes from a multicultural background.

“I think that from the school board perspective, we have a very diverse school district, yet the school board is not very diverse,” Landgaard said. “They feel it’s important to have representation on the school board that represents what our school makeup is.”

Blanchette said that as a health worker, she is constantly working with people of different backgrounds, and that it has given her the opportunity to understand their needs better. She added that she hopes to be a voice for those diverse parents and students.

“What I have learned while living in this community is that not everything is the same for everybody person in this community,” Blanchette said. “People have different challenges, stressors … things they want for their children — it's different from every culture.”

In addition, Blanchette said she wants to be more involved with the ALC and help students reach their maximum potential no matter any hardship they might be dealing with. As a teenage mother, Blanchette admitted that she was doubtful about her future, and that the support of the school system and community played an important role in moving forward.

“I think they (ALC students) deserved to be reached and have somebody to tell them ‘hey, we believe in you,’” Blanchette said. “I want to give them all the opportunities that I was given, and we are going to create the situation and the culture where it can happen.”

Landgaard said he is excited to have a full school board and have the ability to move forward.

“It’s nice that the board selected somebody and I am sure Victoria will do a good job on the school board,” he said. “Of course, she will have a huge learning curve, but that’s for anybody coming in who doesn’t have the experience.”

Blanchette said she knows there are a lot of things she has to learn about the school system, but she is excited and ready.

“I have a lot that I need to learn about how the school operates and just understand that is going to be really important but one of the things I would like to see is how we can help our students be more successful not only in their education, but in their life goals,” she said.

Blanchette said she is looking forward to her year as a board member and is grateful to be given the opportunity to improve her community.

“This has been surreal,” Banchette said. “I am just so honored to be able to give back to this community because I feel it has done so much for me.”