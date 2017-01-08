The ABCs of education issues at the MN Legislature

To cement that legacy, the Democratic governor has to work his last two years in office with a House and Senate led by Republicans who often have different ideas on what is best for Minnesota’s public schools. Many of those ideas about education spending and policy have sparked past battles between Dayton and GOP lawmakers.

Among issues on the table this legislative session are which teachers get laid off when budgets get cut, how to license educators, how to keep schools accountable for the progress of their students, and school choice.

Legislators and the governor also need to agree on a budget in which education spending is one of the largest pieces. In the current two-year budget, $17 billion will be spent on education, about 41 percent of the total.

Republicans say they largely agree with Dayton and Democrats’ main objective of closing the state’s persistent achievement gap between students of color and their peers, but they often disagree on the best ways to make progress.

“I anticipate we will focus on what is best for students and what works,” said Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, who will chair the education division of the Senate Finance Committee. She acknowledged that closing academic gaps will be a top priority. “We’ve been talking about it for years; it’s time to do something about it.”

Teacher layoffs

Republicans have pushed to largely eliminate seniority-based layoffs, better known as “last in, first out,” or LIFO, but have encountered strong opposition from Dayton and Democrats. Supporters of seniority-based layoffs — and other protections provided by teachers’ unions — argue school leaders already have the power to negotiate changes to these rules in their labor agreements if they want.

Rep. Jenifer Loon, R-Eden Prairie, who chairs the House Education Finance Committee, acknowledged that a full-scale overhaul of union protections was unlikely to win Dayton’s support. But Loon hopes there may be willingness to give school leaders more flexibility when there is a shortage of educators in key areas.

A 2015 teacher supply-and-demand study found districts struggle to fill posts in special education, math and science. The study also found that even during the Great Recession, more educators left the profession because of retirement or “personal reasons” than because they were laid off.

The report showed that about one-third of new educators left the profession after five years.

Denise Specht, president of the state teachers union Education Minnesota, said she hoped state lawmakers could agree on ways to address the teacher shortage without undermining quality or impacting teachers’ workplace protections.

“We are in crisis mode, especially in Greater Minnesota,” Specht said. “We have to get serious about getting more people into the profession and keeping them from leaving.”

Licensing

Republicans and Democrats share common ground on the need to overhaul the way Minnesota licenses educators. A recent inquiry by the state legislative auditor confirmed what many critics had long argued: The existing system is overly complex and often unfair to prospective applicants, especially those trained in alternative ways or in other states.

A group of lawmakers and other stakeholders has been working since summer to develop recommendations on how to fix the licensing system, and a full report is due early in the legislative session. The recommendations are expected to include consolidating licensing authority now split between the state Department of Education and the Board of Teaching.

Rep. Sondra Erickson, R-Princeton, a former teacher and one-time member of the Board of Teaching, said she plans to meet with Dayton ahead of any legislative hearings on ideas to overhaul the system. Erickson added that, despite the criticism the Board of Teaching has faced, she thinks the educators who make up the board play an essential role in credentialing their peers.

“I don’t want to be at loggerheads with Gov. Dayton on that if at all possible,” Erickson said of licensing changes. “It needs to be restructured and have more accountability.”

Accountability

State lawmakers will get an update from Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius on how she proposes Minnesota will comply with the new federal oversight rules under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) approved by Congress in 2015. The new law is the latest iteration of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, first passed in 1965 and best known by the version approved under President George W. Bush called “No Child Left Behind.”

The revised law promises to give state leaders more control over how they hold schools accountable. Minnesota’s proposed oversight changes are due to the U.S. Department of Education by fall, giving the Legislature plenty of time to weigh in.

“I will be keeping watch on (the state’s) plans to make sure we have accountability,” Erickson said. “We want parents, teachers and students always to know where they are in their academic areas.”

School choice

State lawmakers will keep a close eye on federal proposals to expand school choice. President-elect Donald Trump spoke during his campaign of a possible $20 billion initiative to expand access to charter and private schools for students and their families.

Minnesota Republicans have proposed tax credits and vouchers for private school tuition in the past, but those ideas have mostly met opposition from Dayton and Democrats.

Preschool

“What we’ve done in the early-childhood era of life is what I feel best about of anything I’ve accomplished,” Dayton said in a recent interview.

Dayton is expected to continue his push to expand access to preschool programs, but the governor’s dream of a universal public preschool program is unlikely given the Republicans’ control.

Republicans have been more supportive of a “mix delivery system” largely made up of scholarships that can be used for public or private schools. Preschool advocates say there are as many as 40,000 low-income children whose families can’t afford preschool and would benefit from increasing funding for scholarships.

“I hope we can find common ground there because I think it is crucial to keep building on what we have achieved,” Dayton said.

College courses

Lawmakers also want to ensure students will continue to have access to college-level courses while still in high school. To do so, they may need to help instructors comply with updated standards from the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits many Minnesota colleges and universities.

The Minnesota State colleges and universities system, which helps high schools provide many of the courses, is working on a plan to help instructors get the training they need, but it may require some help from the Legislature.

Rural schools

Leaders of rural schools have another issue they hope legislators will address. They’re hopeful lawmakers will revive $90 million in property tax credits to help farmers afford capital levies used for school facilities. As agricultural land prices rise, farmers have been squeezed by the cost of school capital levies; assistance approved by the Legislature last year died with the tax bill Dayton vetoed over a drafting error.