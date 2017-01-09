The award recognizes leadership for excellence in financial management and facilities management. It also recognizes the significant contributions and outstanding efforts of special employees at Minnesota State colleges and universities.

“Lori created new financial models that improved efficiencies, increased resources, and led to better services for students and staff,” said Laura King, Minnesota State Vice Chancellor – Chief Financial Officer. “She has served on countless system wide committees, most recently as one of the two CFO representatives on the Long Term Financial Sustainability work group.”

“My role has always been one of making behind the scenes process more and more efficient — with the goal of providing a better student experience,” Voss said. “The college (originally Canby, Granite Falls, Jackson and Pipestone) was in its infancy when I was hired. The role had yet to be fully defined, but started with business office activities, soon followed by human resources and facilities. We operated as a school district at the time, but received aid only from the State Technical Board and tuition/fees.”

The single, most dramatic change was in 1995 when the “Mega-Merger” into the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System occurred. In 1997, the four campuses of Southwestern Technical College were merged with Worthington Community College to form Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

“The changes with this merger, for me, were minor, but for students and the college, were massive,” Voss recalled. “Along with being part of a larger state-wide system, students in our region were now served under the umbrella of a college that offered both technical and liberal arts programming, expanded opportunities for arts and athletics and a far greater offering of student services. Academics would soon be offering general education ITV courses to all of our campuses which would quickly be followed by online education offerings. This expansion of programming provided access to a broader audience — something that would provide for an educated workforce, available for employers in our region of the state.”

“Lori has worked tirelessly to contribute to the financial sustainability not only of the college but the system as a whole,” Minnesota West President Dr. Terry Gaalswyk added. “Lori has announced her retirement this spring and I am delighted that we have this occasion to thank her for her leadership, her focus on students and her service to her college, her region and the state.”