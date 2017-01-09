City council welcomes new members

With a light agenda, the council’s first and only case item was electing a mayor pro tem, who presides over council meetings when the mayor is absent. Larry Janssen received two votes, giving him the position.

The council approved plans for to overlay CSAH 5 from County Road 33, or East Oxford Street, south to CSAH 4, the east-west road to Round Lake. The project entails a two-inch overlay over the existing driving lanes and paving two feet of the existing seven foot wide gravel shoulder. The project will be financed with County State Aid Highway funds with no cost to the city.

It was noted that District 518 will be hosting meetings later in the month with area leaders about a potential new bond referendum plan. On Jan. 26, it will host a meeting with the public to hear their thoughts on what it wants to see.

“We encourage everyone to please go and make your feelings known on the referendum,” Mayor Mike Kuhle said.

Meanwhile, City Administrator Steve Robinson and Worthington Public Utilities General Manager Scott Hain head to St. Paul today. They have meetings with District 22 Sen. Bill Weber and District 22B Rep. Rod Hamilton today, and both will meet with the governor’s office Wednesday.

Robinson and Hain are requesting a standalone bill to use $8 million in excess funds from the $19 million budget that funded the Lewis and Clark water pipeline connection from Magnolia to Adrian, which came in under budget. In conjunction with $9 million in federal funding, it would be just a few million dollars short of fully connecting the pipeline to Worthington.

In an unrelated discussion, council member Cummings urged people to see movies at Memorial Auditorium, which he said doesn’t get enough acknowledgement from the community.

“People don’t think of it as a theater, so it’s tough to get that across to people,” Cummings said. “It’s no different; it’s just in a building that doesn’t say ‘theater’ with big lights and neon on the front like you think of. Can you get a Gatorade and a thing of Junior Mints there? I think you can.”

In other news, the council: