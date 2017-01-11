District 518 schedules listening sessions

There are six listening meetings scheduled in the next couple of weeks, with each one asking specific community groups for assistance. District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard explained that the board decided to divide the meetings into groups to make it easier to identify the thoughts of each.

“We are just using those groups partially because it's a way to identify groups specifically — each group may have different ideas or thoughts,” Landgaard said. “We are putting them in groups to help narrow the focus of the meetings and for us to understand priorities that each group may have.”

Active farmers, retired citizens, community organizations and government-related employees who reside within District 518 — as well as Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce members and residents of Bigelow, Reading, Rushmore and Wilmont — are encouraged to attend their specific meetings, although residents are permitted to give feedback at any of them.

The listening sessions will be limited to the first 30 participants, so people interested in attending can contact board member Lisa Ahrenstroff at 372-2172 to register. Each are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Landgaard said the district has been implementing some changes in classroom arrangements as a way to ease the overcrowding. He added several computer labs will be removed next year to accommodate the additional growth. However, those changes will just provide temporary solutions.

“We are making adjustments in how we use rooms, and we are trying to accommodate rooms that have large student bodies in them for their classes,” Landgaard said. “At this point they are small, little temporary solutions, but as we continue to grow those won’t last very long.”

Landgaard said that regardless how many of these small solutions are implemented, they don't reflect long-term answers, and that’s why it’s so important for community members to participate and provide input.

“The goal behind them is to gather input about what people view the needs are of the district,” Landgaard said. “We are also looking for any idea for potential solutions or ways we can address the needs of the district, whether that be classroom or sports facilities.”

Before the meetings begin, a light lunch will be provided to the participants following an introduction by a school board member. Participants will be told the goals and expectations of the listening sessions, and they will be asked to answer questions to motivate public participation.

“It will be questions that we will be asking in order to encourage thoughts and ideas of what people can share with us,” Landgaard said. “For example, what do you believe the district needs are? What do you view as the needs of future facilities? What would be your priorities for the district to address?”

“I am hoping they are coming to the meeting to help provide input and be solution-based,” Landgaard added. “Let's just leave the past in the past and let's talk where are we heading, and not where we have been.”

Landgaard said additional public hearings could be scheduled if needed, and that a larger public input meeting will be hosted in February.

Listening sessions schedule

Jan. 20: District 518 Government Agency Employees/elected officials



Jan. 23: Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce Members



Jan. 26: Active farmers in District 518



Jan. 27: District 518 Community Organization Members



Jan 30: Residents of Bigelow, Reading, Rushmore and Wilmont



Jan 31: District 518 retired citizens



