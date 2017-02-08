Five ALC students published in literature magazine

ALC 2016 graduates Dakota Lopez, Jamari Quigley and Ana Hernandez, along with current seniors Priscila Valdez and Michelle Ramirez, submitted their work last year, competing statewide with other students in alternative learning programs. A panel selected the pieces it thought showcased the best work.

ALC English Teacher and MAAP STARS Adviser Anne Raetz said she asked students in the MAAP STARS Leadership Development class to write a piece that showcased who they are. Once finished, the students could choose whether or not to submit their work for the competition.

Raetz said many of her students submitted different pieces, but only five were chosen to be published.

“I know these five students very well and I am glad they were chosen because each one of these students I know has gone through a lot in their life,” Raetz said. “It’s nice to give them something positive that they can hang on their refrigerator and remember from high school.”

Lopez submitted an acrylic painting titled “S.C.H.O.O.L” in which he expresses his thoughts about the school system. Quigley submitted an opinion called “Love Individuality,” which is about what individuality means to her and the importance of recognizing people’s individual experiences.

Valdez created a drawing, “The Meaning of Art,” using gel paints to show how our experiences shape us. Ramirez submitted a poem, “Constant Change,” in which she tells the story of her experiences transferring schools. Hernandez submitted a written piece, “Journey to Success,” in which she talks about her educational journey.

“I think this is an incredible empowering thing for alternative students,” Raetz said. “I don't think alternative students have their voice heard very often.

“The Alchemist, I think it’s a very safe place for them to share their stories and who they are and let other people know their thoughts in different situations.”

Ramirez learned Tuesday afternoon that her piece was selected to be published. She said she was hesitant at first to submit her poem, but then decided to give it a try. She said she really didn’t expect to be chosen because of the great number of submissions.

“At the beginning I didn't want to do it, but then I just thought ‘why not?, let’s just take a chance,’” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said her poem reflects the different chapters of her educational journey as she has transferred to different schools a number of times, which caused her to fall behind with her credits.

“Each time I had to move — even if it was just changing buildings — it's scary,” Ramirez said. “Even though I have done it a lot, it’s always a new experience, new people and new opportunities.”

Ramirez has a lot of things to be proud of, not just about her poem being chosen. She will be able to graduate on time and was recently accepted to Winona State University, where she will pursue a degree in psychology and possibly education as well.

“I am pretty proud because it did take a lot of hard work to catch up with my credits, but I am glad I did it,” she said.