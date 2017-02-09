The Triple “A” Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League and recognizes seniors who excel in different activities in their schools. Gervais and Whitehead have shown commitment to different sports, fine art activities and academics. They are both part of the National Honor Society, as well as class officers and members of their student councils.

Gervais and Whitehead each said they recently received the exciting news and were surprised about being recognized with the honor.

“I was shocked because I know there is a lot of competition with it,” Whitehead said. “I know I have done the best I can, but there are some impressive people out there.”

Both seniors have participated in choir and band, and each has received “Superior” ratings in the MSHSL music contest in both band and choir. As a member of chamber choir, a small choir group at Tracy Area, Gervais and others in the ensemble have received several awards.

Whitehead has been in jazz band since eighth grade, has had multiple solos in concerts and had major roles in drama productions during the fall and the spring at MCC.

Gervais and Whitehead have not only showed talent in the arts, but also in athletics. Gervais is part of the volleyball, basketball and track teams, and Whitehead participates in football, basketball and track at MCC. Gervais has been selected to the state volleyball all-tournament team twice, received All-State honors three times and selected for conference MVP honors this past year.

Gervais noted that all the activities she is involved with have helped with different aspects of her life — especially with time management — but said she thinks sports have been one of her best teachers. She mentioned that sports have taught her to make good decisions while under pressure — something that will be of great use as she intends to pursue a career in medicine.

“I think that sports have given me a lot of life lessons,” Gervais said. “In the medical field, there are going to be a lot of pressure situations, and I think sports has done a pretty good job teaching me how to react to those situations.”

Although Gervais said she enjoys all the activities in which she takes part, there are some days she wishes she could just sleep in or have a little break. However, she said she knows that all her efforts are worth it, and that’s what makes her keep going when she wants to give up.

“It really pays off,” Gervais said. “If I woke up in the morning and I lift, I feel a lot better than if I would if I had just slept in, or when I get a good grade on a paper that I stayed up late to do, I feel rewarded that I stayed up late instead of taking the easy way out.”

Whitehead has also been recognized several times for his athletic success. He was chosen defensive MVP in football in both his junior and senior years, and the Rebels won the Section 3A championship this past fall. He was selected to the All-District team and also made the state All-Academic team this past fall.

He explained that being involved in a number of activities through the years has helped him learn to manage his time efficiently. He admitted that sometimes he feels overwhelmed, but thinking about his goals keeps him moving forward.

“Before this year I wanted to play college football and that pushed me to try my best,” Whitehead said. “For the arts, I do it because I love it, and I don’t want to be anything less of what I can be.”

Whitehead and Gervais both explained that none of their successes would have been possible without the support of their families and coaches.

“My family and my coaches are my biggest support system,” Whitehead said. “My football coaches have pushed me and helped me to become a better athlete, and my parents have supported me in all that I have done and really pushed me to be the best I can be instead of just letting me get off with not much.”