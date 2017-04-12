Turnout, multiple opinions earn district's praise

“We are very thankful that we had a wonderful turnout, we had people involved and they were engaged,” Landgaard said. “That’s what it’s going to take … for people to take ownership. It’s their school system and their kids who are in the system, and they are the ones that have to understand that we have to solve this together.”

“We appreciate everybody who came and provided input — that’s what a public meeting is for,” said Lori Dudley, the district’s school board chair. “Certainly no matter what the opinion is, we need to have public input as we move forward.”

Landgaard, along with other school board members, and Sal Bagley, an architect with Wold Architects and Engineers (WAE), answered people’s questions Tuesday. Landgaard noted that there was one aspect of the meeting he wished he’d done differently — break down more specifically the additions in each building option.

“The thing we could have done (differently) is provided more detail in each of the options,” Landgaard said. “That would have helped people understand what those are, but also by not having that detail you encouraged people to ask more questions.”

Landgaard said the board will meet next week to discuss the input gathered from the community and will soon start work on a new master plan. He added that it’s possible the board won't be able to complete the plan by November, delaying any new possible bond referendum for voters’ consideration.

“The board has to work on developing what the master plan is going to be,” Landgaard said. “That could be tackled in a month or six months.”

Dudley added that one of the benefits of having a new referendum ready for voters by November is to take advantage of money the board has to already has to spend for the upcoming election, as it has to fill the school board member seat that Ann Mills in December.

“I am not even sure if we can get a referent ready by November,” Dudley said. “The only reason to do it then is that we have to run an election anyway because we have an open school board seat.”

Several members of the Worthington Citizens for Progress Committee (WCPC), a group that opposed the last bond referendum back in November, attended the Tuesday night meeting and expressed multiple concerns. Among them were the high price of the each of the four existing options and what the group perceives as a mishandling of the process by the board.

“There were many good questions and some weaker ones,” WCPC co-chair Don Brink wrote in an email exchanged with the Daily Globe. “It seemed to WCPC officers who were present that the majority of the community still opposes such high-priced proposals, and it reflected in the audience last night.”

Costs of the proposals presented during Tuesday’s public hearing ranged from $65,801,013 to $77,142,419.

“The community can afford no more than half the current amounts being discussed,” Brink wrote. “At the present, the WCPC can not support any of these proposals because the board is simply not listening to the large majority of the community. When they are willing to listen, we may be able to throw our full support behind it.”

Dudley said she’s unsure if it’s possible to bring the price tags much lower.

“You can’t build a part of a building, you can’t add on just a classroom and no support space — you could, but that is not going to solve the problem,” she said. “Even if you build it in stages, that’s very difficult.”

Another WCPC member said during the public hearing that he feels the board is not handling matters regarding the building options “through the right channels.” Brink declined to comment on what the WCPC member specifically meant by that statement.

On the WCPC official Facebook page, a video alleging the District 518 school board of not following Minnesota’s open meeting law was posted April 5. According to the video, school board members had a meeting hours after a March 27 work session with ICS Inc. Consulting that violated several rules.

“Is the Worthington ISD 518 school board trying to hide something?,” said the top of the video.

Regarding those accusations, Landgaard said the board has the right to meet with companies in an individual or group meeting, and that comes with the duties of being part of a school board.

“I have checked with the school’s attorney and what we have done is all legal,” Landgaard said. “The board is doing what the board needs to do. They have been very upfront and we have been very open about the whole process, and if anybody asks a question ... they have got an answer.”

Landgaard said the board is willing to work with WCPC to look for further solutions, and has “numerous times” invited them to visit with him. Only one WCPC member has met with him, he said.

“The board isn’t opposed to working with the Citizens for Progress, but when they continue to do things that are an attempt to intimidate — such as filming or those type of things — it becomes very difficult to work with somebody when you create that confrontational approach right out of the gate,” Landgaard said.

A topic widely discussed during Tuesday's meeting was a lack of answers to address the facility problem the Worthington gymnastics program is facing. Its current building, the Armory Business Center, has been leased for many years, but the district’s agreement with Nobles County ends in May 2018. Joni Reitmeier, head of the program, said it seems the board has put the program on the “back burner.”

Landgaard said the board has discussed the topic, and that in the last bond referendum that failed last November, the district was going to put $4 million toward a new gymnastics facility. He added during Tuesday’s public hearing that the board would include a gymnastic facility in the next master plan, but some residents expressed concern with the possibility of another failing referendum — which would mean no answers for gymnastics.

Landgaard said Wednesday that the board will no longer plan to incorporate gymnastics in the new master plan, since the facility issue has to be addressed promptly.

“That’s one of those immediate needs that is not too far off in the future, and we have been discussing it,” Landgaard said. “We are getting to the point where potentially we are going to have to address some of those solutions further, and maybe in a quicker timeline than the referendum because we are running out of time.”

He explained that there will be a special meeting next week during which the board will discuss the options and a timeline for addressing gymnastics. He also said the board will discuss the usage of $5 million placed aside from budgetary savings during the next District 518 regular school board meeting.

“It can be use for gymnastics or something else,” Landgaard said.