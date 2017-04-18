‘Changing the World’ set for Monday at Minnesota West
WORTHINGTON — Minnesota West Community and Technical College Worthington campus, the Culture Corner and the Nobles County Integration Collaborative is hosting “Changing the World One Story at a Time” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday.
Presenters at the event are from different backgrounds and will share their outlooks on life, their hopes and dreams for the future, and their talents. The presentation is free and open to the public.
The event will be take place in the Commons on the Worthington campus and refreshments will be served. For more information, phone 376-3300 or 372-3423.