District 518 bands to share spring concerts Friday, Tuesday

At 7 p.m. Friday, the 140-member WHS band, directed by Jon Loy, will share its 2017 “Band Bash” performance in the WHS gymnasium.

Next Tuesday at 7 p.m., 215 fifth- through eighth grade band students, directed by Jeanette Jenson and Mike Andersen, will present their spring selections at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center.

“There’s a little bit of everything in our program,” said Loy. “We’ll be presenting a few new tunes that will later expand our Trojan pep band repertoire.

“It’s the spring concert, so it seemed appropriate to keep things a little light and fun.”

Nevertheless, Loy is balancing contemporary favorites such as “Uptown Funk” and “Sweet Caroline” with a reflective “Amazing Grace” by renowned concert band composer Frank Ticheli.

“It’s a really moving piece that stirs the emotions of performers and listeners alike,” said Loy.

“We’ve been working on it all semester, because with such a large band it’s a challenge to ensure we incorporate softer nuances and peaceful resolutions within the music.”

Loy’s instrumentalists will also tip their hats to the nation’s veterans with “Marches of the Armed Forces” and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” before honoring the 31 graduating seniors from within their own ranks with the formal “Fanfares and Flourishes.”

“Every year I think, ‘Oh, this senior class can’t possibly top the previous one,’ because each group of students offers unique personalities and skills, but this is yet another class that has raised the bar in both leadership and musicianship,” Loy praised.

During the course of the evening, six different senior awards will be presented, Trojan band letter winners will be announced and honor band participants will be recognized.

Additionally, ISD 518 music educator Jeanne Mammen, who is set to retire at the end of the 2016-17 school year, will be briefly honored.

“She’s been a music teacher for over 30 years, with 15 years in District 518,” said Loy.

“In teaching at Prairie Elementary, she’s touched so many of these kids, and students wrote down highlights of memories they have from being in her music classes or singing in Celebration Chorus.”

Loy credits elementary music teachers like Mammen, as well as WMS music instructors, with laying the invaluable musical foundation that enables him to take his senior high band to the “next level.”

“Our high school band program has Jeanette Jenson and Mike Andersen to thank for its success,” commended Loy.

“They start these students on the music road, which allows them to continue growing and developing musically.”

Jenson’s current beginning band of fifth-graders numbers 65 students.

On Tuesday they will share John Higgins’ “American Spirit March,” “Midnight Sky” by Brian Balmages and a Mike Andersen arrangement of “Cartoon Medley.”

“The ‘Cartoon Medley’ features each section of the band,” explained Jenson. “It tells the story of Elmer Fudd’s adventure in hunting Bugs Bunny, with WMS orchestra teacher Zach Paulsen and fifth-grade teacher Kayleen Scheck as Bugs and Fudd.”

The fifth-graders will also play “Cango Caves” by Ralph Ford.

‘“Cango Caves’ was inspired by the mysterious caves in South Africa and highlights the percussionists,” said Jenson.

The 55 sixth-graders Andersen leads will share two pieces by Robert W. Smith: “Serengeti Dreams” and “Peace Like a River.” Larry Clark’s “Declaration and Dance” is also on their list.

Meanwhile, the 95 students in Andersen’s combined seventh- and eighth-grade group will play the rhythmic “Festivo” by Vaclav Nehlybel, “Tomorrow’s Yesterdays” by Brian Balmages and “Awake the Iron” by Scott Watson.

“After this we’ll be getting ready for our Valleyfair trip in June,” said Andersen.

Jenson is pleased with her students’ progress since September.

“The year has been very productive, with students and teachers working so hard,” she said.

“We’d like to thank our WMS administrators, Mr. Luke and Mr. Perish, for their support of students in the arts programs, and also parents and other teachers for their involvement and supportiveness.”

The WHS Trojan Concert Band performs its 2017 Band Bash at 7 p.m. Friday in the WHS gymnasium, 1211 Clary St. The WMS spring band concert, emceed by Ryan McGaughey, is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, 714 13th St., Worthington. There is an admission fee for both concerts; ISD 518 activity passes will be honored, and ISD 518 students may attend free by presenting their student IDs.