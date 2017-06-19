District 518 hosts public meeting on building plans

District 518 Superintendent John Landgaard introduced both proposals and explained the specifics of each plan.

Proposal 1 consists of construction of an intermediate school with a long-term goal of adapting it as a high school. Phase one of that proposal — the construction of the intermediate school — has an estimated cost of $40,480,000. Proposal 2, meanwhile, encmpasses construction of a $68,160,000 new high school.

Both projects would be constructed at the school’s owned property located west of town.

School board member Linden Olson said the board considered other options, such as renovating existing buildings, but decided that both proposals introduced Monday were the best fit for district needs.

“The other options that we studied; we didn’t think they were worth bringing them forward,” Olson said.

Michael Hoheisel, managing director of Robert W. Baird & Co., the financial firm assisting the district, explained to the public the short- and long-term tax impact of each proposal. Hoheisel said although Proposal 1 seems to be the less expensive option, taxpayers would end up paying more in the long run.

To know more about how each proposal would affect taxpayers and the attendees’ opinions on each plan, read the complete story in Wednesday’s edition or check back at dglobe.com.