WHS marching band performs well at Lake Crystal parade

Only the band from Henry Sibley High School topped the Trojans, who received the highest season-opening score (75.9) they’ve ever achieved with their “Hooray for Hollywood” show. They topped competing bands from Hutchinson and Alexandria, and also received the highest score in the category of marching execution about the Class AA bands.

The WHS band is led by director Jon Loy and student band commanders Max Langerud, Kyle Janssen, Brianna Newman and Davis Moore. Their next local appearance will be at the King Turkey Day parade in September.