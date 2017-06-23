Minnesota West, partners to bring back carpentry program

The carpentry program was suspended on the Pipestone campus in spring 2014 due to low enrollment numbers. However, job demand for carpentry has continued to grow, creating an opportunity to look for solutions in meeting the needs of industry. The program will be re-instated for enrollment beginning this fall semester, starting in August.

The program has been designed to work with Pipestone High School’s academic schedules, allowing high school students to take courses at the Pipestone campus. Housing projects for hands-on learning have been established by Pipestone City Economic Development Authority.

Solomon Derby, an alumnus of the Minnesota West carpentry program, has been hired to teach the program. Derby has a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies & Sociology from South Dakota State University and an associate’s degree in carpentry from Minnesota West. Derby has been working in the carpentry industry and has previous instructor experience.

“Minnesota West is impressed with the community’s support and proud of the collaboration evidenced by leadership of the EDA, Pipestone School District and our own team in creativity working to provide opportunities for students,” Minnesota West President Terry Gaalswyk said in a press release. “Our sincerest appreciation to our partners in developing a unique solution to the housing shortage in Pipestone.”

“The Pipestone City EDA understands that economic development can be achieved in many ways,’ added Kevin Paulsen, chairperson of the Pipestone City Economic Development Authority (EDA). “Economic development is not just creating jobs, but rather filling the needs of a community for continued growth toward being a healthy community.

“The collaboration between Pipestone Area Schools, Minnesota West and the Pipestone EDA will provide exposure and training in the construction trade, create a workforce for local contractors, inspire potential careers, help to improve blighted properties, and create home ownership opportunities,” Paulsen added.

For more information on the carpentry program, visit www.mnwest.edu or call 1-800-658-2330.