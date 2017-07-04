Three Minnesota West students receive AGCO scholarship

The three Minnesota West Community and Technical College students and their families visited AGCO Corporation in Jackson June 30 to receive their diplomas and learn more about the scholarship. Olsen, Makarrall and VandenBosch will start in the mechatronics program Aug. 1.

“We are so proud of these students and this wonderful opportunity they have with AGCO,” said Amber Luinenburg, Minnesota West’s director of marketing.

Eric Fisher, AGCO-Jackson director of operations, said the company has provided the scholarship opportunity for Minnesota West students in the past, but this year they added an apprenticeship for students during their second year.

“We have the chance to not only help kids into a career with a skill that is in real shortage, but also to be involved in the education piece,” Fisher said. “The apprenticeship is perfect for the kids because they can apply what they learn in the real world before they finish their last school year.”

Fisher said the students are going to be exposed to a wide variety of systems such as hydraulics and electronics, among others.

Luinenburg said AGCO has been a great contributor to Minnesota West’s agricultural program, donating equipment and sending employees to trainings. She said the scholarship program provides an incentive for young people to stay and work in southwest Minnesota.

“I think this is a great example of showcasing how students can get education and employment right here in southwest Minnesota,” Luinenburg said. “There are so many opportunities for these students right here in their backyard.”

VandenBosch said he was excited to be a scholarship recipient and is thankful to receive economic help to get into a field with a great future. In addition, he said one of the reasons he chose mechatronics as a career is to be able to be help his farming community.

“I come from Lake Wilson that is 75 percent farmers, so everyone relies on equipment like this and being part of that is very important for me,” VandenBosch said.

Makarrall said before hearing about the scholarship he didn't know the job opportunities mechatronics has to offer. He said the program brings awareness to a career that is well needed in the area.

“It brings attention to this field and you are able to help your community because you know how to do it,” he said. “You can help a lot of people here because almost everybody’s got a hand in farming somehow.”