Franken announces high school internship opportunity

The new program is designed to give students who are passionate about improving the lives of Minnesota youth a chance to learn about government while playing a leadership role in their communities.

“As I have traveled across Minnesota I’ve met numerous talented high school students who are exploring their career options,” Franken said. “I created this opportunity to give Minnesota students a chance to see firsthand how government works, and gain leadership experience.”

Students who are accepted for the internship team will have the opportunity to work on a variety of projects, including “job shadowing” a U.S. Senate staff member to see how Franken’s office works, attending and reporting back on local government meetings, and leading a youth meeting in their community.

Students can apply by going to www.franken.senate.gov and filling out the high school internship application from the “Apply for an Internship” page. They can return it via mail to: 60 Plato Blvd. E., Suite 220, St. Paul 55107, or send it via email tohighschoolintern@franken.senate.gov. The deadline for applications is Sept. 20.