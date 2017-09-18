Fulda schools host childhood screening
FULDA — The Fulda School District will host Early Childhood Developmental Screening for children ages 3 and 4 years old who reside in the Fulda School District. This includes children born between Sept. 1, 2012 and Aug. 31, 2014 or if your child was born before Sept. 1, 2012, is not in school yet and has not been screened.
If your child is eligible for screening and you did not receive a packet of information in the mail by Sept. 18, please call the Fulda school nurse, Vicki Hansen, at 360-1671 and request a packet be sent.